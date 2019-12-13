Jarvis Landry confident Odell Beckham Jr. will stay with Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Jarvis Landry claims Odell Beckham Jr. wants to stay with the Cleveland Browns amid speculation over his fellow wide receiver's future.

Beckham was non-committal last week when asked if he will remain with the Browns beyond this season following a report that he had been talking to opposing players and coaches about moving on.

However, Landry is confident his team-mate is not heading for the exit door in Cleveland.

"I think he wants to be here," he told the media on Thursday. "I know he wants to be here.

"He doesn't want to leave, and he's not trying to leave."

Beckham has endured a disappointing season with Cleveland after arriving via a trade with the New York Giants, but Landry insists he has still had an impact on the franchise.

"I think for him, he's been a leader, he's a guy that comes to work every day, he's a guy that's playing through injuries, all the things you want out of a player," Landry said.

"Inside of this organisation, he has a voice, he has responsibility to himself, to all of us, to go out there and compete each and every Sunday, and he does that."

Beckham said last week: "What's the future hold? I don't know, I don't know the answers for that.

"Right now, I'm just taking it a day at a time, trying to finish healthy, trying to win these last four games and see what happens."