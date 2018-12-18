×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Panthers tight end Olsen expects 'full recovery' after surgery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    18 Dec 2018, 04:00 IST
Greg-Olsen-091917-USNews-Getty-FTR
Greg Olsen

Greg Olsen anticipates making a "full recovery" after undergoing surgery on his foot last week.

The Carolina Panthers tight end was placed on injured reserve in December after he ruptured his right plantar fascia during the team's Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Olsen had already missed three games after fracturing his right foot and he was placed on IR for the same reason last season.

"I should be wearing these cleats tonight on MNF [Monday Night Football], but as we know, things don't always go as planned," Olsen wrote on Instagram alongside of a photo of his intended footwear for Carolina's 'My Cause, My Cleats' game against the New Orleans Saints.

"Surgery went well and I am on my way towards a full recovery. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. Much appreciated."

Olsen finished this season with 27 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns.

Omnisport
NEWS
Panthers tight end Olsen suffers foot injury
RELATED STORY
Panthers TE Olsen out indefinitely with fractured foot
RELATED STORY
Panthers TE Olsen leaves Buccaneers game with foot injury
RELATED STORY
Panthers TE Olsen to miss remainder of season with foot...
RELATED STORY
Panthers place Olsen on injured reserve list
RELATED STORY
NFL Week 11: Preview
RELATED STORY
Rams first team to punch ticket to postseason, win NFC...
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups from Week 7
RELATED STORY
Evaluating the rookie quarterbacks with three weeks to go
RELATED STORY
Cousins, Smith impress in debuts with new teams as...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us