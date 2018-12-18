Panthers tight end Olsen expects 'full recovery' after surgery

Greg Olsen

Greg Olsen anticipates making a "full recovery" after undergoing surgery on his foot last week.

The Carolina Panthers tight end was placed on injured reserve in December after he ruptured his right plantar fascia during the team's Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Olsen had already missed three games after fracturing his right foot and he was placed on IR for the same reason last season.

"I should be wearing these cleats tonight on MNF [Monday Night Football], but as we know, things don't always go as planned," Olsen wrote on Instagram alongside of a photo of his intended footwear for Carolina's 'My Cause, My Cleats' game against the New Orleans Saints.

"Surgery went well and I am on my way towards a full recovery. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. Much appreciated."

Olsen finished this season with 27 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns.