Rodgers: Packers still believe they can make playoffs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    16 Nov 2018, 23:02 IST
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is retaining hope that the Green Bay Packers will make the NFL playoffs, despite another loss on the road to the Seattle Seahawks. 

The 34-year-old quarterback was agitated after the 27-24 loss when a reporter asked if the Packers believe they can still make the playoffs after falling to 4-5-1.

Rogers responded: "What kind of question is that? Come on, man."

After a long pause, Rodgers said: "I don't even know how to answer that. What am I supposed to say? Of course we believe in each other. It's just going to take one galvanising moment, whether it’s a speech or a practice or something happens in a game. We've got to get this thing going.

“I thought we had moments [against the Seahawks], the way we were going. We battled, but nobody gave up. We just didn't play well enough when we had to play well enough.”

The Packers have not won consecutive games through 11 weeks of this season, and they are 0-5 on the road. They have six games to play with three on the road.

“We haven't won on the road yet. That’s not fun,” Rodgers said. “I love my team-mates and I love competing, but losing, it's not fun."

The Packers are sitting third in the NFC North behind the Chicago Bears (6-3) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1). Green Bay travel to Minnesota next and take on the Bears in Week 15. 

Omnisport
NEWS
