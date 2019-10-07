Steelers quarterback Rudolph ruled out with concussion after big hit

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Mason Rudolph was taken to hospital after the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was knocked out of the Week 5 game with the Baltimore Ravens.

Rudolph's injury occurred in the third quarter of Sunday's game as he was attempting to make a throw, only to take a hit from Baltimore safety Earl Thomas before he got the pass off.

The 24-year-old immediately fell to the ground and laid flat on his back for several minutes as the team's medical staff attended to him on the field.

Eventually able to stand up under his own power, Rudolph was helped off but was seen saying to the team's trainers: "I'm good."

Pittsburgh ruled him out for the remainder of the game with concussion before confirming the third-round pick in the 2018 draft had gone to hospital for further evaluation.

UPDATE: Rudolph is leaving Heinz Field to be further evaluated at a hospital. https://t.co/rQVGYHvFR2 — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 6, 2019

The Steelers are already without Ben Roethlisberger, who was ruled out for the season after needing surgery on an elbow injury suffered in Week 2.

With Rudolph also out, Devlin Hodges - who signed with the franchise as an undrafted free agent in 2019 – came in to take over at quarterback.