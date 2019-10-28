Texans star Watt to miss remainder of NFL season

J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans

J.J. Watt will miss the rest of the NFL season with a torn pectoral muscle, the Houston Texans defensive star confirmed.

Watt exited Sunday's 27-24 win over the Oakland Raiders under his own power with just over five minutes remaining in the first half and headed to the medical tent.

The five-time Pro Bowler then left the tent and jogged to the locker room for further examination, and was initially labelled as questionable to return with a shoulder injury. He was later ruled out.

Afterwards, Watt tweeted: "This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal.

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve.

"I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year missed significant portions of the 2016 and 2017 campaigns with season-ending injuries.