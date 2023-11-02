Who are the Steelers-Titans announcers on Amazon Prime Video? All about NFL Week 9 TNF game's coverage team

The Pittsburgh Steelers will lock horns with the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the booth for the Steelers-Titans game on Amazon Prime Video. Kaylee Hartung will be the sideline reporter for the contest.

Michaels will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Herbstreit will provide color commentary for the Week 9 game on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans injury report for NFL Week 9

Kenny Pickett is expected to start for the Steelers in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have ruled out safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) for Week 9. The hosts have also listed Levi Wallace (toe) as questionable.

The good news for Pittsburgh is that quarterback Kenny Pickett will play in the Thursday night game. The signal-caller had reportedly been dealing with a rib injury but is cleared to start this week.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Titans have major injury concerns heading into Week 9. The visitors have listed OT Chris Hubbard (concussion), QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle), CB Roger McCreary (hamstring), and DB Mike Brown (toe) as out.

The Titans have also listed wideout DeAndre Hopkins as questionable. Since Tannehill is injured, Will Levis is expected to start at quarterback for Tennessee.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans: TV schedule and live stream details

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Week 9 NFL game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Fans in Nashville can watch the game live on the local channel WTVF, while those in Pittsburgh can catch the game on WPXI.

The Steelers-Titans contest can also be streamed live on Fubo TV.

Game : Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans

: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans Stadium : Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Date : Thursday, Nov. 2

: Thursday, Nov. 2 Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV Channel : WTVF (for locals in Nashville) and WPXI (for locals in Pittsburgh)

: WTVF (for locals in Nashville) and WPXI (for locals in Pittsburgh) Streaming: Amazon Prime Video and Fubo TV