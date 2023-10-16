Bad Bunny x Adidas album merch collection: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The collaboration everyone has been waiting for is here. The Bad Bunny x Adidas album merch collection has taken the market by storm, blending music with fashion in an unprecedented manner.

The Puerto Rican singer, Bad Bunny, celebrated for his eclectic sounds, has recently launched his fifth studio album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana". Building on the cowboy theme evident in his “Un Preview” music video and album cover art, this collection boasts a range of products for fans and sneakerheads alike.

The collection, ranging from $45 for t-shirts to $160 for sneakers, will be released on October 28th on the website and select retail outlets, offering both quality and style.

Products in the Bad Bunny x Adidas Collection will be released on October 28

Bad Bunny x Adidas album merch collection (Image via website of nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana)

T-Shirts: Capturing the Cowboy Aesthetic

T-shirts are go-to outfits and they ought to be creative. Showcasing Bad Bunny riding a horse, these t-shirts portray Benito in denim, encapsulating the cowboy theme beautifully. Their popularity is evident as many sizes are already sold out, signifying the success of Bad Bunny's recent album.

Sneakers: The Earth-Toned Delight

The collaboration extends to the much-awaited Adidas Response CL “Paso Fino” sneakers. Originally unveiled during WWE Raw, these earth-toned sneakers were exclusively available in specific horse and Western attire shops spread across Puerto Rico, Spain, Mexico, and the U.S.

Bad Bunny x Adidas album merch (Image via website of nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana)

The price range of the Bad Bunny x Adidas album merch collection is as follows including both t-shirts and sneakers:

Kids & Toddlers Bad Bunny x Response CL 'Paso Fino': $100

Bad Bunny Buck T-Shirt: $45

Bad Bunny Un Preview T-Shirt: $45

Bad Bunny Night Rider T-Shirt: $45

Bad Bunny Under Water T-Shirt: $45

Bad Bunny x Response CL 'Paso Fino' sneakers: $160

Bad Bunny: A Music Star

Bad Bunny, the Puerto Rican sensation, began his journey in the music industry by uploading songs to SoundCloud, catching the eyes (and ears) of millions globally. As the artist released more albums, he explored various music styles, including electronic, dembow, and Jersey club beats.

Expand Tweet

As the years passed, he became well-known for his fresh sound and special style, making him a top name in the Latin trap music world.

Adidas: A big name in Sports Clothes

Adidas, which started in Germany, has been a top brand for sports clothes and shoes since 1949. It's famous for the three stripes on its products. The brand has always mixed sports with popular culture, making clothes and shoes that both sports players and fashion fans love.

Working with famous people and stars is something Adidas often does, making sure they always have the latest styles and designs.

Tees from Bad Bunny x Adidas album merch collection (Image via website of nadie sabe lo que va a pasar manana)

The Bad Bunny x Adidas album merch collection is more than just merchandise; it's a fusion of music, fashion, and culture. For those eager to get their hands on this collection, mark the calendar for October 28th.

And, as the Bad Bunny x Adidas album merch collection release has already seen many items selling out, acting quickly is advised for those keen to add these exclusive pieces to their collection.