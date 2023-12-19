Frank Skinner UK and Ireland tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

On Monday, December 18, British comedian Frank Skinner announced a tour for his latest stand-up show 30 Years of Dirt. Following 14 performances at his upcoming residency at London's Gielgud Theatre this February, Frank will take his new show on the road. He will perform in Belfast at Ulster Hall on March 12 and will tour throughout the UK and Ireland in the Spring.
While tickets for his residency at The Gielgud Theatre are already on sale, the pre-sale for his shows beginning in March will be available via his mailing list on December 19 at 11 am GMT. The general sale will begin on Wednesday, December 20 at 10 am GMT.
Tickets for his shows at the Gielgud Theater are available from £35.75 (approximately $45) onwards. While the prices for the rest of the tour are comparatively cheaper, ranging from £27.88 (approximately $35) to £34.36. (approximately $43)
Check out all dates, venues, and how to buy tickets for Frank Skinner’s 30 Years Of Dirt tour
Frank Skinner's 30 Years Of Dirt consists of brand-new material spanning about an hour. The upcoming tour comes after his sold-out national tour Showbiz, which took place in 2019-2020.
The dates and venues for the 30 Years Of Dirt tour as per the official announcement on Twitter are as follows:
- February 5-10 & 12-17 - London, Gielgud Theatre
- March 12 - Belfast, Ulster Hall
- March 13 - Dublin, Vicar Street
- March 15 - Basingstoke, Anvil
- March 16 - Cardiff, New Theatre
- March 17 - Swansea, Grand Theatre
- March 20 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
- March 21 - York, Grand Opera House
- March 22 - Stockton, Globe
- March 23 - Glasgow, Kings Theatre
- March 24 - Aberdeen, His Majestys Theatre
- April 11 - Milton, Keynes Theatre
- April 12 - Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Theatre
- April 19 - Brighton, Theatre Royal
- April 20 - Stoke, Victoria Hall
- April 21 - Sheffield, City Hall
- April 25 - Cheltenham, Town Hall
- April 26 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- April 27 - Leeds, Playhouse
- April 28 - Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- May 1 - Hastings, White Rock Theatre
- May 2 - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall
- May 3 - Colchester, Charter Hall
- May 4 - Dartford, Orchard West
- May 5 - Bath, Theatre Royal
- May 7 - Kings Lynn, Corn exchange
- May 8 - Lowestoft, Marina Theatre
- May 9 - Cambridge, Corn exchange
- May 11 - Peterborough, New Theatre
- May 12 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre
- May 14 - Buxton, Opera House
- May 15 - Blackburn, King Georges Hall
- May 16 - Manchester, Lowry
- May 18 - Birmingham, Alexandra
- May 19 - Birmingham, Alexandra
- June 5 - Guildford, G Live
- June 6 - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- June 7 - Ipswich, Corn Exchange
- June 8 - Oxford, New Theatre
- June 9 - Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
More about Frank Skinner's stand-up career
Frank Skinner is Christopher Graham Collins' stage name. He is a 66-year-old comedian, actor, radio personality, and writer from West Bromwich. Despite his latest tour titled 30 Years Of Dirt, Frank has been a stand-up comic for 36 years. He made his debut in 1987 and rose to fame in the 90s with the popular TV show Fantasy Football League.
He also hosted The Frank Skinner Show, which ran for nine seasons, from 1995 to 2005 on BBC One and then on ITV. Apart from this, Frank has also presented documentaries for BBC, covering famous personalities including Muhammad Ali and Elvis.
His contribution to British entertainment, which includes numerous TV appearances, involvement in the comedy industry, hosting Absolute Radio, and more led to his appointment as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) during the 2023 New Year Honours at Buckingham Palace.
Fans are now excited to see Frank Skinner in action when his 30 Years Of Dirt tour begins next year.