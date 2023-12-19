Frank Skinner UK and Ireland tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

On Monday, December 18, British comedian Frank Skinner announced a tour for his latest stand-up show 30 Years of Dirt. Following 14 performances at his upcoming residency at London's Gielgud Theatre this February, Frank will take his new show on the road. He will perform in Belfast at Ulster Hall on March 12 and will tour throughout the UK and Ireland in the Spring.

While tickets for his residency at The Gielgud Theatre are already on sale, the pre-sale for his shows beginning in March will be available via his mailing list on December 19 at 11 am GMT. The general sale will begin on Wednesday, December 20 at 10 am GMT.

Tickets for his shows at the Gielgud Theater are available from £35.75 (approximately $45) onwards. While the prices for the rest of the tour are comparatively cheaper, ranging from £27.88 (approximately $35) to £34.36. (approximately $43)

Frank Skinner's 30 Years Of Dirt tour

Frank Skinner's 30 Years Of Dirt consists of brand-new material spanning about an hour. The upcoming tour comes after his sold-out national tour Showbiz, which took place in 2019-2020.

The dates and venues for the 30 Years Of Dirt tour as per the official announcement on Twitter are as follows:

February 5-10 & 12-17 - London, Gielgud Theatre

March 12 - Belfast, Ulster Hall

March 13 - Dublin, Vicar Street

March 15 - Basingstoke, Anvil

March 16 - Cardiff, New Theatre

March 17 - Swansea, Grand Theatre

March 20 - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

March 21 - York, Grand Opera House

March 22 - Stockton, Globe

March 23 - Glasgow, Kings Theatre

March 24 - Aberdeen, His Majestys Theatre

April 11 - Milton, Keynes Theatre

April 12 - Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Theatre

April 19 - Brighton, Theatre Royal

April 20 - Stoke, Victoria Hall

April 21 - Sheffield, City Hall

April 25 - Cheltenham, Town Hall

April 26 - Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

April 27 - Leeds, Playhouse

April 28 - Nottingham, Theatre Royal

May 1 - Hastings, White Rock Theatre

May 2 - Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

May 3 - Colchester, Charter Hall

May 4 - Dartford, Orchard West

May 5 - Bath, Theatre Royal

May 7 - Kings Lynn, Corn exchange

May 8 - Lowestoft, Marina Theatre

May 9 - Cambridge, Corn exchange

May 11 - Peterborough, New Theatre

May 12 - Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre

May 14 - Buxton, Opera House

May 15 - Blackburn, King Georges Hall

May 16 - Manchester, Lowry

May 18 - Birmingham, Alexandra

May 19 - Birmingham, Alexandra

June 5 - Guildford, G Live

June 6 - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

June 7 - Ipswich, Corn Exchange

June 8 - Oxford, New Theatre

June 9 - Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

More about Frank Skinner's stand-up career

Frank Skinner is Christopher Graham Collins' stage name. He is a 66-year-old comedian, actor, radio personality, and writer from West Bromwich. Despite his latest tour titled 30 Years Of Dirt, Frank has been a stand-up comic for 36 years. He made his debut in 1987 and rose to fame in the 90s with the popular TV show Fantasy Football League.

He also hosted The Frank Skinner Show, which ran for nine seasons, from 1995 to 2005 on BBC One and then on ITV. Apart from this, Frank has also presented documentaries for BBC, covering famous personalities including Muhammad Ali and Elvis.

His contribution to British entertainment, which includes numerous TV appearances, involvement in the comedy industry, hosting Absolute Radio, and more led to his appointment as a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) during the 2023 New Year Honours at Buckingham Palace.

Fans are now excited to see Frank Skinner in action when his 30 Years Of Dirt tour begins next year.