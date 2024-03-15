Kenzo and Jazmine beef explored as dad of Dua Lipa fan called cops on Nicki Minaj fan who flew across state lines to continue the fight

A regular Stan X conflict blew way out of proportion when a Nicki Minaj stan flew across state lines to fight a Dua Lipa stan at the latter's house. X users @jazmineonika2, also known as Jazmine, and @popsongaesthete, known as Kenzo, had been going back and forth for a long while. Kenzo even recorded a video in front of his house taunting Stan on X to come to his home.

Jazmine then made a video dissing Kenzo and later revealed that he was flying from LA to Arizona to confront him. True to his word, he arrived at Kenzo's doorstep on March 13. He was confronted by Kenzo and his dad, who called the cops. Kenzo revealed that Jazime had autism and that he, his father, and the cops discussed getting him back to LA and giving him the help he needed.

The bizarre Stan Twitter saga between a Nicki Minaj stan and a Dua Lipa fan

As explained in a thread by X user @bincoz, Kenzo is a massive fan of Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and Beyonce. However, Jazmine is a die-hard Nicki Minaj stan. Both of them had always been throwing small shots at one another on X based on their artist of preference. However, it all went south when Kenzo posted one infamous video.

Kenzo stood outside his house in Arizona and posted a video of himself taunting Stan X. He said in the video while smiling,

"Nicki's jealous, Nicki's bitter, Nicki tanked. Taylor Swift tanked,"

He further taunted,

"Stan Twitter please come to my house right here. You have my address,"

The call was answered by Jazmine, who made a video dissing Kenzo, questioning his "audacity" to block him and then tweeting about him. The diss was filled with very fruity language and included a diss to Kenzo's mom when Jazmine called her an ugly "Ninjago spinjitzu ass."

The Nicki Minaj stan later posted a video stating that he bought a flight ticket for 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and claimed that the fight between him and Kenzo would take place at 7 in the evening, an hour after he landed in Phoenix. He later pulled up in Kenzo's neighborhood and posted a few videos showcasing himself in front of Kenzo's house. In one particular video, he proclaimed,

"Cardi tanked. Nicki Minaj is the queen of rap. Fuck Dua Lipa."

Kenzo tweeted out, calling Jazmine a psychopath in response. Later at night, while Jazmine stood outside Kenzo's house, Kenzo came out, recording Jazmine alongside his father. Kenzo re-iterated Jazmine's little quest to assault him from across the country and also claimed that he was encouraging people on social media to attack his family over "Stan Twitter drama" just because he said he didn't like Nicki Minaj.

On the other hand, Jazmine kept recording and saying that he just wanted to talk. At one point, Jazmine started running, and Kenzo and his father ran after him and followed him until the police arrived. When the police arrived, Jazmine kept recording videos.

When an officer approached him, he even stopped the policeman mid-sentence and asked if he wanted to say hi to his followers. The officer politely declined. When Kenzo and his dad left the scene, Jazmine posted another video in which he stated,

"At the end of the day, if I do go to jail Imma have an iconic mugshot,"

After everything eventually settled down and Jazmine was headed for a motel, Kenzo clarified that Jazmine had autism. He said in a tweet,

"He (Jazmine) has autism so he isn't aware of the consequences of his actions. The police, my father, and I discussed the possibility of taking him back to Los Angeles so he can get the help that he needs. Social services will take care of him. The compassionate side of things."

However, he also later tweeted that showing up at somebody's house was "absolutely insane," whether the person in question was mentally challenged or not. Jazmine also tweeted a video confirming that he was safely back in LA. However, the Nicki Minaj stan said that this was a "fun little trip" and that he would do it again. He said he was happy as he went viral and got a lot of clout.