$5 million worth of stolen Nike products recovered in an LA warehouse

Recently, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested a 37-year-old man named Roy Lee Harvey Jr. for delivering stolen Nike products at the Hawthorne warehouse.

On January 27, the detectives from the Commercial Crime Division's Cargo Theft Unit collected the search warrant for Hollywood and Hawthorne. They were accompanied by the departments of the Major Theft Task Force, and The Organised Retail Crimes Task Force, who began their execution process on the same day.

Later on Monday, the detectives along with the LAPD secured thousands of Nike products at Hawthorne. The worth of the stolen Nike products is estimated at $5 million.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has published a report on its website, describing the news in detail. The Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Theft Unit of LAPD has arrested the Tennessee man, who was allegedly involved in a crime scheme from the Hawthorne warehouse.

The Commercial Crimes Division’s Cargo Theft Unit, The Major Theft Task Force, and the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force detectives had two search warrants for Hollywood and Hawthorne and the latter one became the fruitful one.

According to the media outlet Complex, it was the warehouse of Project Blitz, from where the stolen Nike products were recovered. The detailed information, however, is yet to be confirmed. Also, the official website of the Project Blitz is showing a "be back soon" message.

The LAPD writes about the story,

"On January 27, 2024, detectives from the Commercial Crimes Division’s Cargo Theft Unit, Major Theft Task Force, and the Organized Retail Crimes Task Force executed two separate search warrants in Hollywood and the City of Hawthorne, CA. The Hawthorne location was identified as a warehouse where the suspect was seen delivering stolen Nike products."

It further reads,

"Detectives along with Nike’s Global Security Director and other supply chain investigators, conducted a search of the location and discovered thousands of pairs of stolen Nike shoes, clothing, accessories, and unique prototypes worth approximately $5,000,000.00.This investigation led to the arrest of, 37-Year-Old Roy Lee Harvey Jr. It is believed Harvey Jr. is responsible for receiving, redistributing, and reselling a high dollar amount of stolen property."

The LAPD department has not revealed anything further. However, another news publication named Daily Breeze reported that the arrested man Roy Lee Harvey Jr. was charged with 27 felonies, and on January 31, he was bailed out with an ankle monitor on.

Nothing has been found from Hollywood yet, though the investigation is ongoing. The LAPD department has revealed some contacts where anyone can call and share information regarding this case.

The phone to reach them on weekdays is (213) 486-5920; on weekends or non-workdays, 1-877-LAPD-24-7 is available.

