"Ghosts don’t age": Geena Davis explains her absence in 2024 sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Fans of the 1998 horror-comedy classic Beetlejuice will be disappointed to learn Geena Davis, who starred as ghost Barbara in the original film, will not be reprising her role in the upcoming sequel.

During an appearance at CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards on Thursday, April 11, 2024, Geena Davis revealed to ET's Kevin Frazier she will not be reprising her role as Barbara Maitland in the September 5 sequel titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Expand Tweet

The 68-year-old actress explained her absence and revealed why she would not return to the movie saying, "Ghosts don’t age." Davis was 42 when she starred in the original film. " she said:

"No, I'm not. I'm not in the remake. Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don't age... Not that I have."

Geena Davis was honored as the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award recipient at the CinemaCon 2024 Big Screen Achievement Awards.

Geena Davis confirms she will not return to Beetlejuice sequel but would like to revisit all of her past characters

Geena Davis played a ghost named Barbara Maitland in the 1998 hit Beetlejuice alongside Alec Baldwin, who inhabited the home of Lydia and Delia Deetz, played by Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

Michael Keaton, who also starred in the original film, played the titular character, summoned to scare the family away from the Mitland residence.

Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, and Michael Keaton were all seen in the new sequel trailer, which dropped in March 2024. However, Davis and Baldwin were conspicuously absent. Geena Davis attributed the absence to their now mature age, noting that the characters in the original film were perpetually stuck at the age they died.

"Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it’s been a while, it’s been a minute."

Davis added that she has yet to watch the trailer for the upcoming sequel. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice also stars Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz, who plays Lydia’s daughter. Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe are also added to the cast of the new movie directed by Tim Burton.

While Davis confirmed she would not be returning to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, she expressed interest in stepping into the shoes of any of her past characters. During 2024 CinemaCon, the actress told PEOPLE she would like to revisit the characters in every movie she has ever done except Thelma and Louise.

Davis' character Barbara dies at the end of the film after driving a vintage Ford Thunderbird over the edge of the Grand Canyon alongside her sidekick Louise portrayed by Susan Sarandon. When asked which role she would like to reprise, Davis said all of them, adding:

"Except Thelma & Louise. You can't bring them back from that!"

Davis also revealed fans still wondered about a sequel despite the movie's concrete ending and noted the dire conclusion did not leave a potential to bring back the characters.

During 2024 CinemaCon, Geena Davis also shared she was technologically inept and reliant on her three kids for help. Davis, who shares daughter Alizeh and twin sons, Kaiis and Kian, with ex-husband, Reza Jarrahy, said:

"I learn so much from them. Tragically, I’m technology dependent on my kids," the Beetlejuice star continues, adding: "They’re generous with their time and really interested in social issues."

Geena Davis also told PEOPLE her three children were uninterested in following her footsteps in the entertainment industry when they were kids. However, as adults, two of them have expressed a desire to be actors. Geena Davis and Reza Jarrahy, who were married for 20 years, finalized their divorce in 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback