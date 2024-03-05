"Nobody is touching Michelle when it comes to a bridge": Michelle Williams Uber Eats commercial wins hearts as fans salute singer 

Recently, singer and actress Michelle Williams appeared in an Uber Eats commercial. It shows the former member of Destiny’s Child holding a cup of coffee while strolling through a park. As she moves towards a bench, she is seen opening her Uber Eats app showing the amount of money she saved by ordering food using it.

At this point, Michelle Williams declares how her “Uber One membership savings don’t disappoint,” as a woman seated beside her gives her an unrecognizable glance.

“You know what is disappointing? I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and no one recognizes me,” the Grammy winner announced.

In the wake of this advertisement, Michelle Williams is now winning hearts with her fans lauding her. In this regard, Instagram user @mochahontas._ commented under @theshaderoom’s post saying,

“She’s always been transparent”: Internet praises Michelle Williams for her new Uber Eats ad

On March 4, 2024, Uber Eats Australia dropped a commercial featuring Michelle Williams where she is seen waiting to be recognized by someone, only to be disappointed.

Wearing an animal-printed pantsuit, white shades, and a MW keychain, she is heard saying how she was a member of “one of the most iconic girl groups” referring to Destiny’s Child, but still, people found it hard to recognize her, and it was only her Uber One membership savings that never disappointed her.

At one point in the ad which was shot inside Sydney’s Botanic Gardens, the 44-year-old singer gets excited to hear someone call “Michelle” from behind, only to realize moments later that the man was calling out his dog Michelle asking her to “spit out” the baguette hanging from his mouth.

“Naughty Michelle! Michelle, naughty!” the man is heard saying, while Williams turns her smile into dismay and wonders out loud, “Who calls their dog Michelle?”

As she watches the man chase after her four-legged namesake, the lady seated beside her asks, “Sorry, but are you Michelle Williams?”

Once again excited to meet with a fan and finally get noticed, she smiles and confirms, only to be let down moments later when the woman says, “[You] dropped your wallet!” and hands it over.

No longer able to hide her disheartenment, Michelle Williams reiterates by saying, “At least my Uber One savings don’t disappoint,” as the commercial ends with her looking at her phone.

Since the ad surfaced online, the former Destiny’s Child songstress has been showered with praises from fans. Here are some of the remarks from @theshaderoom’s post on Instagram:

After the ad (made by Special, as per Branding In Asia) was unveiled on Monday, the Lose My Breath songstress took to her Instagram Story and called it a “hilarious” experience and said the commercial was “so much fun” after all these years.

Uber Eats Australia-New Zealand brand lead Channa Goonasekara also told Branding in Asia that Willaims brought “star power and great comedic timing” throughout the commercial.

For the uninitiated, Williams joined Destiny’s Child in 1999 along with Farrah Franklin and replaced founding members LaTavia Roberson and LaToya Luckett. While Franklin left the band soon after, Michelle stayed back alongside Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland, as per US Magazine. The girl group disbanded in 2006 but has reunited many times since then.