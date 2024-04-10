"There’s definitely a resemblance": Jim Parsons says he would love for Michael Keaton to play older Sheldon 

Jim Parsons recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and reflected on the possibility of Michael Keaton playing an older Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon. On Monday, April 8 episode of the late-night show, host Jimmy showed the picture of young Keaton and his resemblance to Iain Armitage, who plays young Sheldon in the series.

Parsons revealed his amusement and stated, "It is interesting. There's definitely a resemblance." While there is a slim possibility that Michael Keaton would play the role of older Sheldon, Jim gleamed at the idea of having him on the show, stating that he would be so excited to have Keaton in the lineage of Sheldon's portrayers.

"Let me tell you this: I doubt that’s going to happen, but I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers. I would be amazed," he said.

Jim Parsons talks about his upcoming cameo appearance on Young Sheldon

Jim Parsons was all praise for the Batman actor and revealed that he has been a fan of his work since he watched Mr. Mom. While the actor has only met Keaton in passing, he continues to hold high regard for him.

While Keaton, may not play the role of older Sheldon, Jim Parsons marveled at the idea. To his fans' delight, he also revealed that he would appear on the final episode of Young Sheldon. The Big Bang Theory star has produced and narrated the show, but for the final episode, he will reprise his role as older Sheldon Cooper.

As Young Sheldon comes to an end, Jim revealed his nervousness and excitement to be on the last episode of Season 7. Parsons noted that he would be accompanied by his The Big Bang Theory love interest, Mayim Bialik who plays Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler.

Jim Parsons also gleamed and revealed, "It was very sweet to revisit the characters, which was sort of similar but very different."

Young Sheldon: The Big Bang Theory spinoff and precursor

Premiere Of Warner Bros. 100th Episode Of "Young Sheldon" - Arrivals

Young Sheldon follows the life of a child prodigy and depicts the childhood of Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory. The series stars Armitage in the title role and also features Zoe Perry (Sheldon's mother), Annie Potts (Sheldon's granny), Montana Jordan (Sheldon's brother), Raegan Revord (Sheldon's twin sister), and Lance Barber (Sheldon's father).

Jim Parsons narrates the lives of the family members, Sheldon continues to be the protagonist across the seasons. The finale brings the storyline to a close and this will be the first time the original cast members of The Big Bang Theory will appear on the show.

While fans cheered on for a new spinoff, Jim Parsons drew a curtain on the season finale of Young Sheldon. Jim found the experience to be more emotional than he expected but he reemphasized how 'sweet' it was for him to be back on the set. As fans await the last few episodes, Parsons gave a wholesome glimpse of his shoot.