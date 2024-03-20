"They're just using my daughter's name": Laken Riley's father believes Georgia nursing student's death is reportedly being politicized for votes

Father of 22-year-old nursing student, Laken Riley, who died from blunt force trauma in February, recently spoke about his daughter's death, claiming that it was reportedly “being used politically,” due to the upcoming presidential elections. Talking to NBC News, Jason Riley, Laken’s father, said:

“I think it’s being used politically to get those votes. It makes me angry. I feel like, you know, they’re just using my daughter’s name for that. And she was much better than that, and she should be raised up for the person that she is. She was an angel.”

The unfortunate incident took place on February 22, 2024, when Laken Riley was found dead on the University of Georgia campus after her roommate reported her missing. Following a police investigation, authorities revealed they had charged an undocumented immigrant, Jose Antonio Ibarra from Venezuela, with the murder.

Expand Tweet

Laken Riley's father, Jason Riley, appeared on Priscilla Thompson’s show on Monday, March 18, 2024, and he slammed the government and blamed them for the killing of his daughter. The father of the 22-year-old stated that his daughter would not have been killed if the country had “secure borders,” as Jose Ibarra was in the country illegally.

More details about Laken Riley’s murder explored as father claimes her death has “incited a lot of people”

Jason Riley spoke up about his daughter’s tragic demise and stated how he feels that she is still “looking down” on him.

“I found strength through the pain as I know that Laken is looking down on me. But I still wake up every day thinking I can call her and I can’t. She was like an angel. We were looking forward to seeing her graduate next year. She was so full of life. I just hate that she was taken so early."

He also expressed his grief and said:

“I wish I would have been there to protect her. I wish it would have been me.”

While political leaders from different parties shared their views and statements on the controversial issue, Laken Riley's father, Jason, claimed that his daughter’s death has reportedly “incited a lot of people.” His statement came after several leaders like Donald Trump voiced their opinion on the murder and slammed current president Joe Biden for lax border policies.

Expand Tweet

Jose Ibarra, the suspect in the case, has been arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and assault. The police also revealed that the illegal immigrant entered the country in 2022, and was also reported for shoplifting in Georgia.

UGA Police Chief Jeff Clark has called Laken's murder a "solo act," and a "crime of opportunity." Further, his brother too was arrested for possessing a fraudulent green card.

As Jason’s statement went viral on social media, many sided with the grieving father, and others bashed political parties for using Laken Riley's name in their speeches.