Watch: Bodycam video shows the moment Nashville officer Donovan Coble was shot by an armed car burglary suspect

Metro Nashville Police Detective Donovan Coble, 33, was allegedly shot on Thursday at around 2:30 pm local time. The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Delama Casimir. After getting shot, the officer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, by a fellow officer and is reported to be in a critical state.

Casimir was on the run and attempted to climb a wooden fence to flee the officers chasing him. However, he was apprehended by cops. He was hit by a gunshot and also fired a bullet at Donovan Coble during an exchange of gunfire.

The bodycam footage capturing the moment the Nashville officer was shot on Thursday, has been released by Metro Police. Coble was heard yelling and asking the suspect to stop and also had his stun gun out.

He said:

“I’m going to tase you if you don’t stop right now. I’ve already got you.”

Delama Casimir fired shots at Nashville officer Donovan Coble while he was being chased

The bodycam footage captured the pursuit where Metro Nashville Police Detective Donovan Coble was chasing an auto burglary suspect Delama Casimir.

Casimir was allegedly armed and was asked by the cop to drop the gun before the situation worsened. In the footage, the suspect was seen trying to flee and was also spotted firing at the officer over his shoulder. Coble got wounded and claimed to have been shot in the ribs.

In the bodycam footage released by the police department, Coble was then heard saying:

“I’m hit! I’m hit!”

After Coble was taken to the hospital, the SWAT team arrived at around 3:35 pm local time, that found Casimir in the heavy brush, as per WSMV. SWAT Officer Tim Brewer ordered Casimir to show his hands but perceived that he would fire shots his way. Shortly after, Brewer opened fire on the suspect, who was then taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities revealed that Coble was admitted to the hospital and was in a critical state, however, he is recovering

The Nashville officer who was shot has reportedly been working with the Metro Nashville Police Department for around four years. Police further addressed the incident and said:

“During the chase, Detective Coble transitioned to his pistol just before Casimir pointed a .380 semi-automatic pistol over his shoulder in Coble’s directions and fired.”

Law enforcement officials have further confirmed that Coble is on the path to recovery. Police further discovered that the deceased suspect used to work at the Super 8 Hotel on Royal Parkway. A waitress at the hotel, identified as Patricia Morgan said:

“He’s been here a few times. But he was always nice. When he came in, there were sometimes he had an attitude.”

The suspect’s family mentioned that they are trying to get to Nashville from Florida, shortly after the incident took place.

