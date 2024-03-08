Wesley Britt net worth: Katie Britt husband's fortune explored in wake of SOTU response video

Katie Britt, the US Senator for Alabama and a former attorney, recently responded to the State of the Union (SOTU) address by President Joe Biden on March 7, 2024. She has been married to Wesley Britt, who was an NFL player in the past, and his net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, as per The Distin.

In a video featuring her response, Katie said that Joe Biden never realized anything about what the "real families" were suffering from and continued:

"I know we're not alone. Tonight, the American family needs to have a tough conversation, because the truth is, we're all worried about the future of our nation."

Expand Tweet

Katie Britt even referred to the ongoing inflation, saying that many families are having problems managing everything for all the members. She stated that Joe Biden has not done anything to address the problems being created by China and Iran, and America deserves a better leader.

She mentioned that the public should get a chance to choose who can bring a better future, and she believes that children can be a good blessing to everyone. She shared a message for everyone and said:

"Many of whom will be tossing and turning at 2 a.m. wondering how they are going to be three places at once tomorrow and somehow still get dinner on the table."

Britt said in the end that the public should now take the initiative to protect the "American Dream" since the future of the country lies in their hands.

Expand Tweet

Katie Britt and Wesley Britt have been married since 2008: Personal life and other details explored

Katie Britt has been praised over the years for her contributions as a Senator. However, her personal life has also been in the limelight due to her husband's prominence.

Wesley Britt's earnings have been a result of his flawless skills in the NFL since 2005. The Sun states that he has played for the New England Patriots and was a lineman at the University of Alabama. He even joined New England's 2008 Super Bowl XLII team.

He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his sponsorships and business deals. He reportedly finalized two deals estimated to be between $500,000 and $1 million with the NFL.

Back in 2022, Wesley joined Fine Geddie & Associates, a lobbying company, and they confirmed the same in a statement. According to the Alabama Political Reporter, it was specified that Wesley would not be engaged in lobbying activities.

Katie and Wesley are the parents of two children, Bennett and Ridgeway. However, detailed information about their children's lives remains unknown, although they have been frequently featured in the posts shared by the duo on social media.

Wesley has additionally supported Katie Britt on different occasions, including the moment when the latter defeated Mo Brooks while contesting for the Republican nomination in Alabama.