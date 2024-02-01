 What did Anthony Snook do? Hartcliffe man charged with murder of teens Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Anthony Snook, a 44-year-old man from Hartcliffe, has been charged with the stabbing of two teenage boys in Bristol on Saturday, January 27.

According to Metro UK, Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, ended up becoming victims in an ongoing clash between two rival gangs on the streets of Ilminster Avenue, Knowle West at around 11:20 PM on January 27.

As per the media outlet, the stabbing was carried out by “a number of people” before they fled the scene in a car. Anthony Snook is reportedly a member of one of the gangs and has been recognized and charged with Rist’s and Dixon’s murder, while the other members remain unknown. Anthony Snook is set to appear at the Bristol Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

The local residents rushed to provide first aid to the stabbed boys soon after they were attacked, after which the two were taken to two different hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Unfortunately, neither of them survived till the next morning. Rist and Dixon were understood to be friends and studied at the Oasis Academy John Williams secondary school together, which was less than a mile away from the scene of their stabbing.

Anthony Snook was reportedly part of the group who stabbed the two teenagers

According to Metro UK, eight people were arrested by the police, and charged for the stabbing of Rist and Dixon, out of which five remain in custody.

One of them is Anthony Snook, while the others remain unnamed as of now. A car has also been seized along with these suspects, as per the media outlet.

Jason Teakel, a local resident of Ilminster Avenue, was a witness to the boys’ stabbing on Saturday night. He shared with The Sun how the boys were innocent victims, adding:

“Those kids were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Sharing the updates of the ongoing investigation, Gary Haskins, the head of Avon and Somerset police’s major crime investigation team, has stated:

“This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and Mason’s and Maxon’s families have both been informed of this development. Specialist family liaison officers are providing them with support and we continue to ask their privacy is respected and they are given space to grieve."

He added,

“Our inquiry is continuing at pace with more than 100 officers and staff working around the clock to bring all those responsible for Mason’s and Maxon’s death to justice. We will continue to provide updates on any developments when we can.”

According to the Guardian, Leanne Dixon, mother of the deceased Max, spoke to ITV News on Wednesday, sharing how not only her family but the whole community suffered with the grief of their boys’ stabbing. She also stated:

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I’m going through, and what Mason’s mum is going through.”

While Anthony Snook’s trial was scheduled for Thursday morning, its outcome is yet to be revealed to the families of the victims and the public.