What happened to Jami Harrison? Search for 'dangerous' suspect underway after wife found dead in Penn Township home

Jami Harrison, 49, was found dead in her Penn Township home on Monday, February 5, 2024. Police in Lancaster County are on a search for Matthew S. Harrison, 48, a Penn Township man suspected of strangling his wife, Jami A. Harrison.

The authorities were alerted to the incident when they received a call reporting a woman in cardiac arrest at the couple's residence in the 2200 block of Mount Hope Road. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded around 4:12 pm. Their initial findings indicated evidence of a suspicious death of Jami Harrison.

Authorities are actively looking for Matthew S. Harrison in connection with the suspected strangulation of his wife, as reported by Lancaster Online.

Manhunt underway after Jami Harrison's death

After an autopsy that confirmed she died after strangulation, the death of Jami Harrison has then been ruled as a homicide. Following the autopsy report, Matthew Harrison's arrest warrant has been issued. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD) seeks to question him about the case, as reported by FOX43.

According to WGAL, the authorities confirmed in a statement:

"When police arrived, they located the female as described, later identified as Jami A. Harrison (age 49), deceased. Due to observations at the scene, NLCRPD considered the death suspicious and began an investigation. Autopsy results received today confirmed that the manner of death was homicide by strangulation."

Matthew Harrison is a 5 feet-7 inches tall individual who weighs about 170 lbs. He has hazel eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be driving a black 2017 K1500, 4-door Chevy Silverado pickup truck with the Pennsylvania license plate ZND7298.

According to FOX43, the charges filed against Matthew Harrison include first-degree murder, second-degree murder, strangulation, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault forcible compulsion. Authorities have also made the public aware of his association with some areas in Lancaster and York counties.

The NLCRPD is actively working with the District Attorney’s Office on the ongoing homicide investigation. The public is urged to call 911 immediately if they spot Matthew Harrison or his vehicle, as reported by Lancaster Online.

Community shocked by the news of Jami Harrison's death

Holly Weaver, who attended high school with Jami Harrison, remembered her as "happy-go-lucky and friendly." The news hit Weaver and others in the community hard. As reported by WGAL, Weaver stated:

"It's such a sad situation. Living and growing up in Manheim, everyone kind of knows everyone and knows everyone's family. So, just hearing something like that from somebody my age is really kind of devastating. In my mind, I assume he is not here anymore, but it's kind of scary to think about he could still be here."

Weaver's daughter Reese said:

"It's kind of scary how you know how the man could still be in Manheim, but I'm happy that the police are out and searching."

A sighting of Matthew Harrison was reported by a resident in the vicinity. Authorities are yet to locate him. Authorities are urging the public with any information to come forward.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police can be reached at 717-733-0965 and tips can also be provided to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, as reported by Penn Live.

