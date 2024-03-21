⁠What was Riley Strain's last text before disappearance? Parents of missing Missouri student open up about conversations

After Missouri student Riley Strain went missing on March 8, 2024, his friends and family are now speaking up and revealing their last conversations with Strain. A friend of the missing teen revealed that his last message was “unclear” as he had sent a scripted text to “a new girl that he was seeing.”

The family friend, Chris Dingman, revealed that the girl had texted Riley Strain asking about his day, to which he sent a scripted text, saying:

“Good lops.”

As per Chris, this was Riley Strain’s last text message before he vanished. He also stated that the friends spoke to the new girl to whom Strain was texting to ask the meaning of “Good lops,” however, the girl was as clueless about the slang as everyone else.

Chris Dingman also stated that the text might “reflect his mental health at the time.”

On the other hand, News Nation reported that the mother of the missing student also spoke up, and stated that she had no idea who the girl was, or whom Riley was texting. Michelle Whiteid said:

“I’m not sure … He’s got several friends that are female, male. I don’t know the individual he talked to at that time.”

Riley Strain, a senior from The University of Missouri, allegedly went missing on March 8. 2024, after he was removed from a downtown bar. During the police’s search, his bank card was found near the Cumberland River, and later, the police also discovered bodycam footage which showed Strain talking to an officer.

“Doesn’t this look so Nashville?”: Riley Strain’s mother reveals his last text to her on the night of his disappearance

As police continue to locate the whereabouts of the missing University student, the parents are now devastated as it has already been over two weeks. People Magazine revealed that the mother of the student revealed that the night Riley went missing, she had a bad migraine, however, she still texted him back and forth.

She revealed that the last text she received from Riley was a picture of him wearing a friend’s shirt. The text along with the picture read:

“Doesn’t this look so Nashville?”

She then revealed that she texted him to “have so much fun.” Whiteid then revealed that her son also FaceTimed her from the bar where he went with his friends that night. Whiteid said:

“I was laying down, and I didn’t want him to know I didn’t feel good, but I was just telling him that I was watching a show. He and his friends joked with her about why she was in bed so early. They were giving me a hard time, saying, 'It’s 7:30, what are you doing in bed already? Come on, Mom, get up!' "

Revealing how that was the end of their conversation that night, she also claimed that Riley Strain was really close to her, as both talked for several minutes during the day.

On the other hand, the parents also stated how they are “struggling,” as it has been over 10 days since Riley went missing.

At the moment, the police have stated that they are working hard to find the missing boy, as the search operation continues in and around town. At the same time, netizens are also concerned about the wellbeing of Strain as the news continues to trend on social media.