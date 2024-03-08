Where was Caleb Harris last seen? Search for missing Corpus Christi student intensifies amid disappearance

Caleb Harris, a student, recently vanished in Corpus Christi. A large portion of the community has joined the search for him. The Corpus Christi Police Department and other law enforcement organizations are currently looking for him.

Caleb Harris, 21, was last seen on Monday morning close to his apartment complex, called The Cottages at Corpus Christi Apartments, at around 3 in the morning. It is situated close to the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi campus at the 1900 block of Ennis Jlin Road and South Padre Island Drive, or SPID.

According to PEOPLE and the Corpus Christi Police Department, Caleb Harris is a second-year student at the university. He shared a home there with his roommates.

Later that day, Harris' father, Randy, was interviewed by KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott. After getting a call from Harris' flatmate on Monday, March 4, 2024, Randy claimed he spoke to his son on Sunday night, March 3, 2024, and learned that he was missing.

Authorities are still searching for missing Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris

Texas authorities are looking for a college student named Caleb Harris, who recently went missing from Corpus Christi early on Monday morning.

It was said that he had worn a white shirt, and teal trousers, without any socks or shoes. According to the law authorities, Harris had switched off his phone and left his wallet and keys behind.

It was thought that Harris was walking his dog when he went missing. His father, Randy Harris, informed KIII that his phone died around 3 am.

According to PEOPLE, later, on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, Randy further informed the police station that his son had forgotten his student ID and car keys.

Since Thursday, March 7, 2024, the CCPD, Texas Search and Rescue, the Coast Guard, and neighborhood diving teams have all started looking for the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student. His relatives and friends joined the hunt for Harris as well.

According to KRIS-TV, Randy said that his friends and family were completely taken aback by this, as Harris did not typically go missing without informing anyone. He further said:

"He's just a normal kid with a normal routine. He planning on school the next day. Going to go fishing the next afternoon. He even texted me pictures of lures and fish that he planned on catching the next day, so I have no idea what happened. We're looking."

Meanwhile, according to PEOPLE, A&M-CC student Logan Johnson told KVII regarding the search:

"As soon as I found out about it, I got all of my work out of the way and set aside all of yesterday to spread the word as much as I can, basically, through this entire zip code.”

On the other hand, talking about Caleb Harris' disappearance, Senior Officer Antonio Contreras of the CCPD stated that his team was working nonstop to get Harris home safely and stated:

"We're using the cadets that we have currently in the academy to physically get their boots on the ground and canvas the adjacent fields, the drainage ditches, areas like that. Right now as of early afternoon, we don't have any updates, but we're really working hard to find him."

Moreover, as per KRIS-TV, the Corpus Christi Police Department further verified through a spokeswoman that the Dive and Recovery Team was now part of the search. According to the same source, additional local diving teams have also joined the team.

Information regarding the involvement of any other person in this incident has not been provided by the police. According to KRIS-TV, as of Thursday night, there has been no new information about Harris' location.

On the other hand, according to the Statesman, the authorities have asked anyone with information regarding Caleb Harris's whereabouts to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department directly at (361) 886-2840 for the Investigations Bureau or (361) 886-2600 for the non-emergency line.