Who was pastor John Skipworth? Tributes pour in as beloved Monroe LA citizen and father of 3 dies aged 45 

The West Monroe, Louisiana community is mourning the loss of Pastor John Skipworth. According to the Malang Post, the priest died by suicide. As per Mulhearn Funeral Home, he was 45 years old at the time of his passing. His followers have since taken to the internet to share their memories of him.

According to Mulhearn Funeral Home, John Skipworth is survived by his mother Brenda Medline Brown, his wife Brooke Hibbard Skipworth, his children Foster, Fisher, and Finley, his sister Tamara Duran, and his niece and nephew Demi Duran and Dalton Duran, respectively.

According to the Malang Post, John Skipworth was the executive pastor of the Assembly. Not only was he the leading pastor in the community, but he also served as an operating partner.

It has been reported that his funeral services will be held today, Friday, February 2, at 2 p.m.

John Skipworth studied at Global University

The pastor was born on January 26, 1979, in Shreveport, Louisiana. As per his official Facebook profile, he studied at the Global University. Before becoming the lead pastor at Oaks Church, he was a preacher and encourager at The Assembly West Monroe between 2015 and 2018.

He went on to become the lead pastor at the Rochester Assembly between 2018 and 2021. The father of three not only acted as a mentor to fellow preachers, but also took part in utilizing his sales, investments, and real estate expertise.

Not much has been revealed about his personal life online. However, his obituary read:

“John was a beloved pastor in this community for 17 years. He loved the lord, his family, hunting, motorcycles, and the occasional round of golf. He loved life and never met a stranger. He was preceded in death by his father, John Skipworth, Sr.”

As the news of the tragedy spread across the West Monroe community, many took to the internet to share their tributary messages. They also extended support to the Skipworth family. A few supportive messages read:

Tributes pour in as the Oaks Church pastor passes away (Image via Mulhearn Funeral Home)

The website also revealed that visitation will be held between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, February 2 at The Assembly West Monroe, located at 102 Blanchard Street. The funeral will be held following the event at the same venue. The interment will take place at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 451 Highway 151 N, Calhoun.

The Mulhearn Funeral Home website also allows patrons to send the Skipworth family flowers and sympathy cards. One can also plant memorial trees in honor of the deceased.