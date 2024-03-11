Who did Robert Downey Jr play in The Shaggy Dog? Jimmy Kimmel Oscars 2024 monologue joke explained

Host Jimmy Kimmel made a jab at the expense of Robert Downey Jr. during his opening Oscars 2024 monologue. During his 12-minute opening speech, the 56-year-old initially brought up Downey's drug addiction and later joked about one of his movies, The Shaggy Dog, stating:

"20 years ago, Robert played the villain, and correct me if I have this wrong, but in a movie where Tim Allen turns into a dog, right? And if you ever decide to remake that film, I have just the guy to play Tim Allen."

The camera then turned to Messi, the dog from Anatomy of a Fall. Kimmel stated that despite being a dog, he "may have given the performance of the year."

Robert Downey Jr. played the antagonist geneticist, Dr. Kozak in The Shaggy Dog back in 2006. The movie came at a time when the actor was slowly rebuilding his career following his troubled substance abuse years.

Robert Downey Jr. called The Shaggy Dog one of his most important films

Jimmy Kimmel brought up Downey for being nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category at the 96th Academy Awards for his performance in Oppenheimer, stating it was a "high point in his career." He then quipped it was "one of the highest points of his career," referring to his drug addiction.

The Tony Stark actor then pointed to his nose, prompting Kimmel to ask:

"Was that too on the nose or a drug motion you made?"

He then praised Downey Jr., calling him talented and handsome, adding that he has won every award there is to win.

As per Variety, in a New York Times profile, Robert Downey Jr. brought up two key films in his career, The Shaggy Dog and Dolittle. Talking about the former, he stated:

"Honestly, the two most important films I’ve done in the last 25 years are The Shaggy Dog, because that was the film that got Disney saying they would insure me. Then the second most important film was ‘Dolittle,’ because ‘Dolittle’ was a two-and-a-half-year wound of squandered opportunity."

While the movie bombed at the box office, it gave Downey Jr. roles in films like A Scanner Darkly, Zodiac, and Charlie Bartlett, all earning him praises for his performances. Although Disney was reluctant to hire him, director Jon Favreau and Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige took the chance on him, landing him the iconic role as MCU superhero Iron Man.

At the Oscars 2024, Robert Downey Jr. won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Oppenheimer.