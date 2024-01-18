Who is Sian Welby's fiancé, Jake Beckett? The personal life of This Morning's new co-host explored

As the nation eagerly welcomes Sian Welby to her new role as co-host on This Morning, viewers are curious about the man who has captured her heart — Jake Beckett.

On January 17, 2024, via Instagram, This Morning revealed that Welby will now be in a co-host position alongside Dermot O'Leary next week on the popular ITV breakfast show. The radio presenter in the video posted on Instagram caught up with O'Leary and I'm a Celebrity star Josie Gibson and expressed her disbelief that she will co-host the show. She exclaimed,

"I don't know if I'm ready for this!"

On August 17, 2023, Sian Welby announced her engagement with Jake Beckett in an Instagram post. Jake is a creative producer at Heart Breakfast.

Who is Sian Welby's fiancé, Jake Beckett?

Jake Beckett, a dynamic personality in his own right, has become a source of intrigue for fans and followers alike. He works as a creative producer at Heart Breakfast along with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

Sian and Jake have always kept their relationship out of the limelight. However, fans eagerly await more insights into the couple's journey.

Sian Welby wrote on Instagram that "she didn't see that coming" and "she thought it was a boat trip." she penned down a beautiful note,

"On Tuesday, I thought we were just going on a boat trip!! Genuinely didn't see this coming. For once, I am totally speechless. I didn't think it mattered until he asked me, and then suddenly it meant everything 💙 Love you Jakey x 15.8.23"

Sian became the resident commentator for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here at the end of 2023, and recently appeared on the show on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, for her segment on the viral Stanley cups.

However, shortly after her appearance, the ITV studio This Morning revealed that Sian Welby and Dermot will co-host next week. With a sweet, smiling picture of both presenters this morning, it was confirmed by writing, "Join @dermotoleary and @sianwelby next week on #ThisMorning! Tune in on Monday from 10 am on ITV1, ITVX, and STV. ✨"

Sian, who started her career at 19 with New! Magazine and later worked with Channel 5 and Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, showed her joy and said, "This news is about me, and even I don't believe it." On her Instagram story, she said,

"Ok... not sure how I've been trusted to do this, but... Next week, instead of waking you up on the @capitalofficial breakfast show, I'm gonna be sitting next to this legend doing This Morning,"

Sian Welby expresses for being a co-host alongside Dermot O'Leary (Image via Instagram/@sianwelby)

She further wrote in the same story,

"Very surreal. Obviously excited but also quite nervous!! I have to say the whole team have been incredibly supportive and I know I'm in good hands with @dermotoleary - what an incredible opportunity. It really hasn't sunk in yet!"

As the nation tunes in to watch Sian Welby light up the screen, there is no doubt that the presence of Jake Beckett in This Morning's newest co-host's life has significance.