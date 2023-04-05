Pendleton Whisky Music Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, price and more 

The Pendleton Whisky Festival, an annual music festival held at the Pendleton Roundup Grandstand in Pendleton, Oregon, is back this year with its 8th edition scheduled to be held on July 15, 2023.

The festival's 2023 edition will feature performances by artists such as Kane Brown and Maddie&Tate. It was announced via a post on the festival's official Instagram page:

Tickets for the festival will be available from April 7, 2023, at 10 am local time. Grandstand seat tickets are priced at $99 plus processing fees. Box seat tickets are priced at $125 plus processing fees.

Party Pit tickets are priced at $145 plus processing fees. Premium Arena Blue Section tickets are priced at $150 plus processing fees. Premium Arena Green Section tickets are priced at $170 plus processing fees. All tickets are available from https://www.pendletonwhiskymusicfest.com/tickets.

Kane Brown to headline Pendleton Fest 2023

Headlining this year's festival will be Kane Allen Brown, who rose to prominence in the professional music scene with his eponymously titled debut studio album, Kane Brown, which was released on December 2, 2016, under RCA Nashville.

The album received positive reviews upon release, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also won the Favorite Country Album award at the 2018 American Music Awards.

The full lineup announced so far for the music festival is listed below:

DJ Cutt

Dylan Schneider

Flo Rida

Kane Brown

Maddie & Tae

Niko Moon

Summer Groove

Joel Gibson Jr.

DJ Cutt, born Alex Ramey, is a DJ and MC who began working professionally as a DJ in the 1990s. He began producing music in 2008, setting up the brand DJ Cutt Entertainment in the same year. DJ Cutt specializes in Party Rock and Hip-hop music.

Dylan Schneider is an American country singer-songwriter who was born on October 9, 1999. After meeting Brett Eldredge at a concert when he was 14, he began performing his own songs at events across Tennessee and on YouTube.

Dylan Schneider released his debut studio album, Wannabe, on August 19, 2016. He gained chart success with his third studio album, Spotlight's on You, which was released on April 14, 2017. The album peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart.

Tramar Lacel Dillard, better known by his stage name Flo Rida, is an American rapper who rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Mail on Sunday, released on March 20, 2008. The album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 Album chart.

Maddie & Tae are a country music duo who broke into the professional music scene with their debut studio album, Start Here, which was released on August 28, 2015. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Niko Moon is an American singer-songwriter who has written songs for Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts, and Morgan Wallen. The singer released his debut album, Good Time, on August 27, 2021. The album peaked at number 139 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Joel Gibson Jr. is a country artist who began learning to play the guitar at the age of 17 and released his eponymously titled debut album in 2018, before switching to the concept of tailgate concerts due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. He has since then released a second studio album, titled Small Town Truth.

More about Pendleton Whisky and its music festival

Pendleton Whisky is a branded whisky that is distilled in Canada before being imported to Hood River, Texas to be bottled. The brand was created in 2003 to honor the tradition and practices of the American Cowboy.

The music festival traces its origins to the annual Pendleton Roundup, an annual rodeo that has been held in Pendleton since 1910. The festival began out of a local desire to create a city park and celebrate the legacy of George H. Pendleton, a leading critic and opponent of the abolition of slavery.

The music festival was organized in 2016 by co-organizers Andy McAnally and Doug Corey and has over its history featured performances by artists such as Zach Brown, Maroon 5, Blake Shelton, and Post Malone, among others.

