The Golden Bachelor: Who is Sandra Mason? Work, Instagram and more details explored

One of the contestants on The Golden Bachelor was Sandra Mason, a 75-year-old retired Executive Assistant from Doraville, Georgia. Sandra impressed viewers with her fun-loving and light-hearted personality and attempted to win the main lead Gerry Turner's heart.

According to her official ABC bio, she wants to be with a partner who is "handsome, sensitive and intelligent" and is passionate about traveling the world as much as she is. It further states:

"Sandra describes herself as creative, patient, and independent. In her free time, she loves hanging out with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting, and playing racquetball. This also isn't Sandra's first time on TV. She may be recognized as a big winner on her favorite show, "Wheel of Fortune." The 75-year-old also isn't afraid of showing some PDA when she likes someone, so hopefully our Golden Bachelor is ready to be loved on."

What you need to know about The Golden Bachelor participant Sandra Mason

On her public Instagram account @sandrathejoy, Sandra has a following of 12.8k followers where she shares bits of her personal and professional life. She introduces herself as "NFL-aholic and Golf Enthusiast" in her Instagram bio.

Sandra's recent Instagram post from Sunday, February 25, 2024, shows a bracelet with her name on it. In the caption, The Golden Bachelor participant mentions that it looks similar to the friendship bracelets distributed at Taylor Swirft's Era's tour:

"Received another Swifty-type bracelet from Bachelor Nation's Emily Rehm. I just love it. She's the BEST !! 🌹🌹"

She usually posts pictures with friends, family, and her two daughters, Evany Fleming and Taylor Mason. Though her daughters don't have a public profile, there is some information about Taylor available. She is an Emmy-winning film editor.

In a January 15, 2024 post, Sandra shared her proud mom moment by posting a closeup of her daughter's award. Taylor has won two Emmy Awards for her contributions in A Black Lady Sketch Show, Pose, Blade Runner 2049, Dune, DC League of Super-Pets, Everything's Trash, and Dahmer. The caption said:

"Close-up of my daughter's award. Ok, ok. I guess I'm obsessed with her success. #emmys #emmys2023"

One of the most important scenes on The Golden Bachelor was when Sandra revealed she had skipped her eldest daughter Evany Fleming's wedding to be on the show. Alongside Gerry, fans were surprised to learn about this. During the October 19 episode, she disclosed that her daughter was okay with this decision:

“She said, ‘Mom, I’ve got my guy. I want you to go get yours.’”

This is not the first time Sandra has entered the world of reality television, she previously appeared on Wheel of Fortune 88 and was crowned as a champion in the end. Referencing her achievement, the ABC bio states:

“She is hoping to hit the jackpot again, but this time in love. Gerry, get ready to solve the puzzle and win over Sandra's heart!”

To see Sandra's journey of finding love on The Golden Bachelor tune into the 2023 season exclusively on ABC and streaming platforms such as Hulu. The Golden Bachelor finale was aired back on November 30, 2023, on ABC which disclosed who Gerry Turner's final choice to marry was.