Top five sneakers releasing this weekend

Sneakers have become a staple in most kick lovers’ attire, and for good reason. Several sneaker brands like Adidas, Nike, and Reebok have taken the sneaker game to a whole new level.

The release of new sneakers is something sneakerheads look forward to. Not only every year but every month and even every week, there are new sneakers that launch in a variety of colorways and designs.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Metallic Gold” and four other sneakers releasing this weekend

1) Premium Good X Nike Air Force 1 “The Bella”

Nike and Premium Goods will soon collaborate on an Air Force 1 Low. Fans were surprised by the first colorway of the duo's upcoming collection.

These sneakers have a variety of high-end materials, including perforated leather tongues and quilted leather quarter panels. Beaded swooshes, heel tabs, and Premium Goods labeling on the tongue tabs are notable accents. The shoe also has rope laces and gold lace dubraes that are included in the packaging.

The Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 "The Bella" will be available at Premium Goods shops from January 20 for $150.

2) Nike Air Penny 2 “Faded Spruce”

The Nike Air Penny 2 has made a triumphant comeback, launching with collaborations with Social Status and Stussy. The Penny will soon be available in general colorways, beginning with "Faded Spruce" and "Rosewood," according to Nike.

Smooth "Faded Spruce" leather serves as the foundation for the upper of this Nike Air Penny 2, which develops into plush "Black" suede and mesh. The Penny has a hint of retro-futurism thanks to the warped extended "Sail" midsole that extends over the mid-panel. A little swoosh motif on the ankle, along with accent eyelets in copper hue, completes the sneaker's design.

The Nike Air Penny 2 "Faded Spruce" sneakers will be launched on January 20, 2023, at a suggested retail price of $200.

3) Nike Air Max 97 “Metallic Gold”

Nike Air Max 97 OG "Metallic Gold"

The 25th anniversary of the Air Max 97 silhouette will continue through 2023, and with it, Nike is reissuing a vintage colorway.

The Nike Air Max 97 "Metallic Gold," also known as the "Gold Bullet," variant is being brought back by the swoosh label in addition to the original "Metallic Silver" and "Atlantic Blue" colors. The colorway, which was first introduced in 1999, underwent a retro makeover in 2004, 2010, and all through 2017 and 2018

The "Metallic Bullet" will be available at a retail price of $185, which means it is priced in the same range as the "Metalic Silver" and "Atlantic Blue" hues.

On January 20, 2023, a limited number of retail stores and the official Nike website will sell the Nike Air Max 97 "Metallic Gold" sneakers in other countries.

4) Pharell X Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS

Pharrell Williams and Adidas Originals, who frequently collaborate, unveiled their collaborative NMD S1 in a "Maubs" hue to celebrate the start of the new year.

The Pharrell x Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS, which will go on sale at the end of the week, forgoes its customary Primeknit structure for a neutral canvas design.

Contrasting navy blue is carved diagonally into the back heel and rear midsole. This blue color also draws attention to the branding "HUMANRACE" on the lateral walls. The two-tone gel sole has traction teeth at the bottom.

When it goes on sale on January 21, interested sneakerheads can purchase the Pharrell x Adidas NMD S1 MAHBS sneakers via Adidas' official website and a few more stores.

5) Premium Good X Nike Air Force 1 Low “The Sophia”

Nike and Premium Goods are launching a limited edition pair of the Air Force 1 Low. The two have created an AF-1 that is influenced by Jennifer Ford's passion for jewelry.

Houston-based Premium Goods reinvents the iconic shape using handcrafted processes and tasteful color combinations.

The shoe is made from various luxurious and high-end materials, including quilted leather, tongues made of perforated leather, beaded swooshes, and heel tabs.

In addition, there are gold aglets and lace dub rats, as well as branding from Premium Goods on the tongue tabs and insoles. These sneakers are delivered with unique packaging and personalized tissue paper.

On January 20, 2023, the Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 Low "The Sophia" sneakers will be on sale for $150 at the Premium Goods stores and official website.

