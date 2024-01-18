What is Disney Dreamers Academy all about? Everything you need to know

Disney Dreamers Academy, an annual mentoring program, is scheduled for Spring 2024 at Walt Disney World Resort. The initiative helps black adolescents and teenagers from marginalized neighborhoods achieve their goals. Every year, 100 extraordinary kids from across the United States are selected as the competition is fierce.

Since 2008, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired over 1,600 children across the nation to chase their dreams. Graduates have pursued diverse paths, becoming artists, engineers, storytellers, innovators, journalists, and mentors for Disney Dreamers.

The 4-day event will include 100 exceptional students from New York to California. Talking about the event and the students who were selected, Tracey Powell, Senior Vice President of Consumer Insight, Measurement & Analytics, and Executive Champion of Disney Dreamers Academy, (via PR Newswire) said,

"We eagerly anticipate the arrival of another exceptional group of high schoolers from all corners of the country for our 17th year! These future leaders are poised to embark on a transformative journey, gaining an experience of a lifetime that will propel them towards achieving their dreams."

What are the rules for Disney Dreamers Academy 2024?

Applications for the 2024 Class closed on October 31, 2023. On January 15, 2024, Martin Luther King Day, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida announced the new class of 100 students from across the country. The students appeared in a live broadcast on ABC's Good Morning America.

Disney Dreamers Academy 2024, the four-day intensive educational program, aims to empower and inspire these students through interactive career workshops, inspirational speaker panels, and networking opportunities with Disney cast members, corporate executives, influencers, and celebrities.

According to the rules, at the time of application submission, one must be enrolled in a state-certified school within the 48 contiguous United States or the District of Columbia, be a legal resident of the 48 contiguous United States or the District of Columbia, and be between the ages of 13 and 19 years old.

The official rules to be followed by the entrants are as follows:

In all matters relating to the Contest, the decisions made by Realtime Media LLC, the Sponsor, and the Judges shall be final and binding.

The authorized account holder of the email address given at the time of entry shall be declared to have made the winning entry in the case of a dispute regarding the identity of a Contest Winner based on that email address.

An "authorized account holder" is any natural person who has been assigned an email address by an ISP, an online service provider, or any other entity (business, school, etc.) that is in charge of assigning email addresses for the domain linked to the previously submitted email address.

Every relevant federal statute and every Florida state law will be in effect. All contest entries become the Sponsor's property and are not refundable.

Void wherever prohibited by law and in all areas other than the District of Columbia and the 48 contiguous United States.

How do you get into Disney Dreamers Academy?

The Disney Dreamers are chosen every year from among 1000s of applicants who respond to essay questions regarding their life stories and future goals.

Students who want to apply to the Disney Dreamers Academy must first register online at its official site. Then they must fill out the parental consent form, answer all essay questions, and submit their application by the deadline. Students have to apply directly since parents or mentors cannot submit essays on their behalf.

How much does Disney Dreamers Academy cost?

Walt Disney World (Image via disneydreamersacademy@Instagram)

As a way to show their support for different communities, the initiative by Disney provides students and a parent or guardian with an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World. Everything from plane tickets to hotel rooms to meals to park tickets is covered in full.

For more information, you can visit the Disney Dreamers Academy official website.