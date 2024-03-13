Who owns Black Rifle Coffee? ActBlue controversy explored as boycott calls erupt online

Recently, an image went viral on social media that showed Black Rifle Coffee as the employer and ActBlue as the recipient on the Federal Election Commission page of the United States of America. The image stirred up controversy online, however, it is not known if it's real or fake.

Founded and owned by U.S. Army veteran Evan Hafer, the Black Rifle Coffee appeared to be associated with ActBlue, a nonprofit tech organization that “builds fundraising tools for Democratic candidates and committees, progressive organizations, and other nonprofits,” as mentioned on its website.

In the wake of this claim, conservatives online called for a mass boycott of Black Rifle Coffee, as previously, the brand was reportedly known for its right-wing loyalty, as per Mashed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Black Rifle Coffee Company’s ownership

Evan Hafer, a former U.S. Army Green Berets member (19th Special Forces Group), and CIA contractor, began roasting, brewing, and packing coffee during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. Later, when he retired and returned to civilian life, he turned his dream into a business and founded the Black Rifle Coffee Company in his garage in 2014, according to Mashed.

Within a year, his business expanded and he started sending out over 24,000 orders per week. Since then, the company has grown bigger. It is now run by military veterans. In 2017, the now founder and executive chairman Hafer told Vice’s Munchies that more than 70 percent of the workforce were vets and the company aimed to support and celebrate those who served the country.

While businesses worldwide suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Rifle Coffee further grew with sales going up by 30 percent, as per Mashed. In fact, the company supported frontline workers and first responders during the lockdown, and reportedly donated thousands of coffee and drinking water to them, alongside donating $50,000 to organizations supporting them.

Today, it delivers coffee worldwide and offers free shipping on all orders. The coffee ranges from lightly roasted to extra dark and more. A part of the profits goes to helping veterans, their families, and other organizations that support their cause.

In 2018, Black Rifle Coffee also started its own online publication called Coffee or Die, which was inspired by Benjamin Franklin’s Join or Die illustration. The magazine posts weekly satire columns, and aims to “pursue unity in a fractured nation.” Articles primarily focus on the brand’s love for the USA and coffee.

Former Marine Chris Mondzelewski is the company’s current CEO (since 2024) and business expert Stephen Kadenacy is its CFO. Black Rifle Coffee’s Chief Branding Officer Mat Best, and Chief Technology and Operations Officer Chris Clark are also U.S. military veterans, as per its website. Experts from the business world Dana Kennedy and Andrew McCormick act as Chief Revenue Officer, and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary respectively.

Mass outrage sparks online in the wake of Black Rifle Coffee and ActBlue collaboration reports

While the company’s website says it strives to stay in the “middle,” it has often been favored by conservatives, including former President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr., who according to Mashed, called the employees of the brand “great guys and great Americans.” Conservative host and author Sean Hannity also publicly endorsed the brand.

Since then, it has been known as an alleged conservative coffee company. In 2021, the founder told The Wall Street Journal how the company knows who its customers are and who it is “trying to serve coffee to.” He also added not everyone was a Black Rifle Coffee customer and it doesn’t “need to be everything to all people.”

Now, an image has surfaced online claiming that Black Rifle Coffee Company is part of the Democratic online fundraising initiative ActBlue, as depicted from the Federal Election Commission page of the USA. While the authenticity of the picture remains unknown, conservatives online are now calling for the coffee brand’s boycott for reportedly funding the left in the 2024 presidential election.

Here are some of the mass outrage from X:

So far, Black Rifle Coffee Company has not issued a response to the backlash. Notably, some people are defending the company saying the viral image is fake. Here are a couple of comments in this regard:

This is not the first time the brand has come under controversy. Earlier, in 2021, founder Evan Hafer told The New York Times during an interview, “I hate racist, Proud Boy-ish people,” and would “pay them to leave my customer base.”

In the wake of his remarks, X was filled with boycott calls. A company spokesperson even told Military.com that employees received threats following Hafer’s interview.

As per Mashed, Hafer later took to his Instagram to clear the air and reportedly stated, "I’m a conservative", adding that he did not speak against “conservative aspects” of the country, but rather disfavored extremism and bigotry.