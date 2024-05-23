Motonet GP Athletics Meet: Jyothi Yarraji misses Paris Olympics 2024 qualification mark by 0.01 seconds, equals national record

Jyothi Yarraji, the Asian Games silver medalist, secured the top spot in the women’s 100m hurdles event in the Motonet GP Athletics Meet, equalling her national record at the Harjun Stadion in Finland on Wednesday, May 22.

Despite matching the national record, Jyothi failed to touch the qualification mark for the Paris Olympics 2024 by 0.01 seconds. Interestingly, she missed the mark by the same margin at the World University Games in 2023.

Most recently in April 2024, despite winning the gold medal, Jyothi missed the qualifying mark by 0.1 seconds at the Harry Schulting Games at Vught in the Netherlands.

In the just concluded Motonet GP Athletics Meet, Jyothi clocked a timing of 12.77 seconds while the Paris Olympics 2024 qualification standard is set at 12.78 seconds.

This was Jyothi’s third outdoor competition of the season. Jamaica’s Crystal Morrisson with 12.87 seconds and Finland’s Lotta Harala with 12.95 seconds settled for the second and third positions, respectively. Notably, the qualification period for the quadrennial event in Paris will conclude on June 30.

A few more Indian athletes were part of the Motonet GP Athletics Meet

Among other athletes, 110m hurdler Tejas Shirse created a new national record, clocking 13.41 seconds to win the men’s 110m hurdles final. In doing so, he went past the previous national record holder Siddhanth Thingalaya’s timing of 13.48 seconds set in 2017.

However, the entry standard for the Paris Olympics 2024 in men’s 110m hurdles is set at 13.27 seconds.

On the other hand, Animesh Kujur set a new personal best in the men’s 100m race, finishing second, clocking a timing of 10.39 seconds. Amlan Borgohain secured the fourth position, clocking his season’s best timing of 10.54 seconds.

Notably, the Paris Olympics 2024 qualification mark for men’s 100m is 10 seconds.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Afsal secured the top spot in the men’s 800m event, clocking 1:48.91 seconds. 18-year-old long jumper Pavana Nagaraj settled for the fifth rank with a best effort of 6.06m in the Motonet GP Athletics Meet.

Shifting our focus to the Trond Mohn Games, World Athletics Continental Tour (Silver level) event in Bergen, Norway, Indian long jumper Shaili Singh clinched the second position with a best effort of 6.12m.