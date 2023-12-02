US Open Championships 2023: Day 4 Schedule, start list, athletes in action ft. Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke, and more

There is just one day to go before the US Open Championships 2023 conclude, and the last day has an incredible amount of action lined up for fans around the globe.

The event will kick off in the morning prelims session at 9 AM ET, with the men's and women's 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, and 200m butterfly, ending with the slow heats of the 1500m freestyle.

The evening session will start at 6 PM ET, with the fast heats of the 1500m freestyle. It will be followed by the finals of the men's and women's 200m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, and 200m butterfly.

Regan Smith, the former world record holder in women's 200m backstroke, tops the field, having qualified with a time of 2:03.80. Rhyan White could be her closest competitor, who comes into the competition with an impressive time of 2:05.77 in the qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Hubert Kos leads the field for the men's 200m backstroke with a 1:54.14 timing. Joining him with qualification times under 1:55 are Hayden Kwan and Tanner Filion.

The women's 100m freestyle in Greensboro will be highly competitive, with four swimmers qualifying with a time of 52 seconds. Siobhan Haughey leads the charge with 52.02.

The men's 100m freestyle at the US Open Championships should witness a battle between Nandor Nemeth, who comes into the competition with a 47.62, and Ryan Held, who trails him by just 0.01 second.

Meanwhile, Lilly King might be the favorite in the women's 200m breaststroke, qualifying with a timing of 2:20.95. Her toughest competitor should be Kotryna Teterevkoba, who qualified with a 2:22.86.

The men's 200m breaststroke has an easy favorite in Chase Kalisz. However, the Olympic silver medalist and World Champion will have to fend off the likes of Matthew Fallon, who comes into the competition on the back of a 2:07.71.

The US Open Championships women's 200m butterfly will see Regan Smith in action once again.

Meanwhile, Ilya Kharun, Luca Urlando, and Richard Marton look like promising contenders in the men's 200m butterfly.

Katie Ledecky will be in action in the fast heats of the 1500m freestyle. Ledecky, who already crushed the competition in the 800m freestyle, will be joined by Madden Paige and Leah Smith amongst others.

Lastly, Bobby Finke will take to the pool for the fast heats of the men's 1500m freestyle.

US Open Championships: The records broken on Day 3

Meanwhile, the third day of the US Open saw quite a few records break. Torri Huske clocked a 56.21 in the women's 100m butterfly, breaking the previous championship record of 56.61, set by Claire Curzan in 2020.

Caeleb Dressel breached Tom Shield's 2013 US Open Championships meets record with a 21:35. Last but not least, Siobhan Haughey set a new best for the women's 200m freestyle. Haughey clocked a 1:54.20 to better Katie Ledecky's 1:55.47 from 2021.