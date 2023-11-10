ATP Finals 2023: Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Alexander Zverev

Date: November 13, 2023

Tournament: ATP Finals 2023

Round: Round robin

Venue: Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

Category: Year-ending championships

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $15,000,000

Live telecast: USA – Tennis Channel | UK – Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev preview

Carlos Alcaraz plays a backhand at Rolex Paris Masters

The tennis world is set for the thrilling clash between the second seed Carlos Alcaraz and the seventh seed Alexander Zverev in the upcoming group stage match of the Nitto ATP Finals 2023. The match is scheduled for 13th November, Monday.

Carlos Alcaraz, at just 20 years old, has had an incredible season. He's won six titles this year, including a Grand Slam and two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. Alcaraz started this year strong after recovering from a hamstring injury, winning the Argentina Open and finishing as a runner-up in the Rio Open.

He continued his winning streak with impressive victories at Indian Wells, Barcelona and Madrid. Alcaraz's performance at Wimbledon was particularly noteworthy, where he won a memorable final against Novak Djokovic. This victory, which ended with a dramatic 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 scoreline, was a highlight of his season.

Alexander Zverev, on the other hand, has made a strong comeback this year after a challenging ankle injury in 2022. Zverev began the year slowly, dealing with the after-effects of his injury, but his determination saw him eventually return to form.

He claimed his 20th and 21st career titles in Hamburg and Chengdu, respectively. Zverev's journey back to the top included reaching the semifinals at Roland Garros, a last-four appearance in Halle, and a quarterfinal spot at the US Open.

His success in Chengdu marked his first title since the Nitto ATP Finals in 2021, showcasing his return to being a regular title contender.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have met six times, with a balanced head-to-head record of 3-3. Their most recent encounter was at the 2023 US Open, where Alcaraz won in straight sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev in action at Rolex Paris Masters

In the group stage of the Nitto ATP Finals 2023, Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev are set to meet in what promises to be an exciting match. Carlos Alcaraz has had a standout year with six titles, including a notable Wimbledon victory. His hardcourt performance, while less dominant than on grass, remains impressive.

Alexander Zverev, who had to work hard to secure his place in the finals, has shown resilience with titles in Hamburg and Chengdu but has struggled against top players like Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas on hardcourts.

Their head-to-head record is evenly matched at 3-3, with Alcaraz winning their most recent encounter comfortably at the US Open. His ability to handle pressure may give him the edge in this encounter.

Pick: Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.