Australian Open 2023: Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match details

Fixture: (3) Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian

Date: January 16, 2023

Tournament: Australian Open 2023

Round: First round (Round of 128)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: A$76,500,000

Match timing: (Jan 16) 11 am local time, 5.30 am IST and 12 am GMT; (Jan 15) 7 pm ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Six, Sony Ten & Sony Liv

Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian preview

Third seed Jessica Pegula will begin her quest for the Australian Open 2023 title against World No. 143 Jaqueline Cristian in Melbourne on Monday, January 16.

Pegula has emerged as one of the most consistent players on the WTA tour in the past couple of years. She won her biggest title at the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara, Mexico, which powered her to a career-high No. 3 in the world rankings last year.

The 28-year-old also made the final in Madrid, and the semi-finals in Miami, Toronto and San Diego.

Other than that, the American posted her best result in each of the four Majors, which included quarter-final appearances at the Australian Open, French Open and the US Open.

Riding on those sterling performances from 2022, Pegula has made a blazing start to the 2023 season. At the United Cup, she won four of her five matches to guide Team USA to the title. Her 6-2, 6-2 annihilation of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was a testament to how confident the world's third-ranked player is feeling at the moment.

Cristian strikes the ball at the 2023 Hobart International

Jaqueline Cristian, meanwhile, has tasted tremendous success on the ITF circuit as evident from her haul of 10 titles in both the singles and doubles disciplines. Towards the end of the 2021 season, the Romanian made rapid strides on the WTA tour, reaching the final in Linz and the quarterfinals at home in Cluj-Napoca.

The exploits propelled her to a career-best world ranking of 58. However, Cristian couldn't build on her breakout run after losing a chunk of the 2022 season due to a serious knee injury.

On her return, she went on a five-match losing streak on the tour before snapping it in the first round of qualifying in Auckland this year. The 24-year-old's joy was short-lived as she fell to Nao Hibino in the second round of qualifying at this WTA 250 event. In Hobart this week, she bowed out in the first round to Marie Bouzkova.

Cristian has got through to the main draw of the Australian Open by dint of her protected ranking. However, it goes without saying that she has an uphill task on her hands as she faces the in-form Pegula.

Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian head-to-head

Pegula and Cristian have never squared off on the tour before. Hence, their head-to-head is currently tied at a 0-0 deadlock.

Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Jessica Pegula -1500 -6.5 (-120) Jaqueline Cristian +940 +6.5 (-120)

(Odds sourced from Oddschecker)

Jessica Pegula vs Jaqueline Cristian prediction

Pegula ahead of the 2023 Australian Open

Without a doubt, Jessica Pegula comes into this contest as the overwhelming favorite. The two are currently on opposite ends of the spectrum as far as their confidence levels are concerned.

Cristian has easy power off both wings and a big serve to go with it, but isn't the most consistent under pressure. Pegula, on the other hand, has been very solid of late. Her aggressive approach and excellent ball striking will give the American an advantage. She will look to win the baseline rallies and force the Romanian into unforced errors in what should be a breezy outing for the third seed.

Pick: Jessica Pegula to win in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes