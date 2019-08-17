Medvedev dominates as Djokovic awaits in Cincinnati

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 17 Aug 2019, 09:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Russian Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev ended Andrey Rublev's remarkable run as he booked a spot in the ATP Western & Southern Open semi-finals.

Rublev upstaged Roger Federer en route to the quarter-finals but the qualifier was stopped by Medvedev on Friday.

Medvedev's reward for his straight-set victory is a showdown with defending champion Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati.

David Goffin and Richard Gasquet also moved through to the final four of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

MEDVEDEV MARCHES INTO SEMIS

Medvedev maintained his first form with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory against Rublev.

A runner-up at the Rogers Cup in Montreal and Citi Open finalist, red-hot ninth seed Medvedev swept aside Rublev after just 61 minutes.

Heavy Meddy



Red-hot Russian @DaniilMedwed takes down compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-2 6-3 to reach #CincyTennis semi-finals. pic.twitter.com/da3yXvK05e — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2019

Advertisement

"Novak is Novak," Medvedev said of his upcoming clash against Djokovic. "There is actually nothing to say about him. Just huge respect."

DJOKOVIC OUTCLASSES POUILLE

Top seed Djokovic was a class above as he accounted for Australian Open semi-finalist Pouille 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 in Friday's final match.

Djokovic was pushed all the way in the opening set but the world number one was too good in the second as he eventually cruised to his 63rd Masters quarter-final triumph.

Perfect



Defending champion @DjokerNole stretches his current winning streak to ten with a 7-6(2) 6-1 victory over Lucas Pouille. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/lVg4aWepKf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 17, 2019

"The beginning of the second set I knew it was very important to try to break his serve right away and get into an advantage, which I did," Djokovic said. "I managed to finish off the match really well."

GOFFIN TO FACE GASQUET

The other semi-final will see Goffin and Gasquet go head-to-head for a spot in the decider.

Goffin – the 16th seed – did not take to the court after Yoshita Nishioka pulled out, while Gasquet outlasted 11th seed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-2.

The battle of the Murray Bros goes to Jamie @jamie_murray and @nealskupski take down A. Murray and F. Lopez 6-7(5) 7-5 10-4 to reach #CincyTennis semi-final. pic.twitter.com/Lz13sXbueA — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 16, 2019

Elsewhere, Jamie Murray earned bragging rights against younger brother Andy in the doubles.

Jamie and Neal Skupski defeated three-time major champion Andy Murray and Feliciano Lopez 6-7 (5-7) 7-5 10-4 in the quarters.