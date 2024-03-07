Andy Murray recently expressed his admiration for Carlos Alcaraz, citing his style of play as a major draw. Murray praised Alcaraz for his ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats, never knowing what move he would make next on the court.

Murray defeated qualifier David Goffin in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) in one hour and 20 minutes to move into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The former World No. 1 delivered four aces, while Goffin managed just two throughout the match. This win extended Murray's flawless record against Goffin to 8-0. Murray will next face off against Andrey Rublev in the next round.

Following his win, while speaking to Tennis Channel, Andy Murray was asked about his favorite player to watch. In response, the three-time Grand Slam champion named Carlos Alcaraz.

Murray praised Alcaraz's unique style of play, emphasizing the Spaniard's blend of "variety" and "power" that captivates him. He also highlighted Alcaraz's fearlessness in experimenting on the court, even if it results in mistakes or initial setbacks.

Andy Murray further lauded the World No. 2's unpredictable gameplay, which keeps opponents and fans alike on their toes.

"I love watching [Carlos] Alcaraz ‘cause of the way that he plays the game. He’s just got so much variety and power, and he tries stuff. He doesn’t always get it right; he makes mistakes, and that is also something that I enjoy. You never know what’s going to come next," Murray said (at 02:59).

Andy Murray will face Andrey Rublev at Indian Wells 2R

Murray at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Andy Murray will face Andrey Rublev in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Rublev kicked off his 2024 season brilliantly, clinching the title at the Hong Kong Open. He defeated Emil Ruusuvuori in the final to claim the title and defeated the likes of Liam Broady, Arthur Fils, and Juncheng Shang to secure his spot in the championship match.

The World No. 5 then participated at the Australian Open, ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam and Qatar Open where he had quarterfinal runs. Additionally, he also had a semifinal run at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev have crossed paths twice on the ATP Tour. In their first encounter at the 2017 Australian Open, Murray emerged victorious in straight sets (6-3, 6-0, 6-2). However, the Russian got his revenge four years later at the 2021 Rotterdam Open, where he defeated Murray 7-5, 6-2.