Andy Roddick has expressed concerns over Novak Djokovic's form after the Serb crashed out of the 2024 Italian Open men's singles draw. He was defeated by Chile's Alejandro Tabilo in the third round.

Djokovic's exit from Rome meant he remained trophyless after having competed in four singles tournaments this year. He received a bye in the opening round and registered a convincing 6-3, 6-1 win over Corentin Moutet in the second.

The Serb was all over the place against Tabilo as he committed five double faults. Djokovic couldn't create one break point opportunity but was broken four times during the match. His first-serve percentage stood at 55 at the end.

This has worried former World No. 1 Andy Roddick who talked about the Serb's rough patch of form despite knowing fully well about the 24-time Grand Slam champion's ability to prove doubters wrong.

"I'm more concerned about his [Djokovic's] tennis game than I’ve been in probably like, 15 years. Knowing that maybe he just needs a bunch of us saying that, you know, the kind of ‘Me against the World’ mentality that he's mastered over the course of his career. But how long can we say, ‘He’ll turn it around!’. I've been saying that the entire year," Roddick said in a recent episode of the Served With Andy Roddick podcast. (at 4:42).

Roddick stated that he expected the reigning World No. 1 to come good during the mid-season with the French Open, Wimbledon, and Paris Olympics approaching.

"This one was weird, I thought he’d ramp up. You’re looking at the French Open, at Wimbledon, he said he’s prioritized the Olympics, you felt like the ramp-up was coming, that wasn’t a ramp-up," Roddick added.

Novak Djokovic is 12-5 on win-loss ratio in 2024

Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic began the 2024 season on national duty as he represented Serbia at the 2024 United Cup. He contributed to the team's run to the quarterfinals with wins in singles over China's Zhang Zhizhen and the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka.

Serbia lost against Australia in the quarterfinals as the 36-year-old went down to Alex de Minaur. De Minaur defeated him 6-4, 6-4 to help Australia advance to the semifinals.

He then traveled to Melbourne, eyeing an 11th Australian Open title, but went down to Jannik Sinner 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 in the semi-finals. A couple of months later, he faced a shock exit from the Indian Wells Open facing a defeat at the hands of lucky loser Luca Nardi.

Novak Djokovic kicked off his clay swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he registered his second semifinal finish of the season. He lost to Casper Ruud 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 and got knocked from the semifinals. His win against Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open was notably his 12th win and loss to Alejandro Tabilo was his fifth for the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback