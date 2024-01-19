Australian Open 2024 Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Barbora Krejcikova vs Storm Hunter, Mirra Andreeva vs Diane Parry

The sixth day of the 2024 Australian Open will offer fans a truckload of entertaining matches on the women's side. While top players like Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff continue their bid for a second Major title, their lower-ranked peers will try to control their respective narratives on Friday (January 19).

2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova, 10th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia, fast-rising Mirra Andreeva and the unpredictable Marta Kostyuk are some of the players who will try to survive another day in Melbourne.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how their matches at the 2024 Australian Open might go down on Friday:

#1 Barbora Krejcikova (2022 Australian Open quarterfinalist) vs Storm Hunter

Barbora Krejcikova is one of the outside favourites to triumph in Melbourne

Former World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova had a tough start to her Melbourne campaign, being forced to come back from a set down to beat Japanese wildcard Mai Hontama in her opener. The Czech gained rhythm in her next match, beating Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for the loss of just two games.

Storm Hunter, meanwhile, had never gone past the second round of a Major tournament in her ten-career appearances. The Australian qualifier, however, changed that this week, beating veterans like Sara Errani and Laura Siegemund to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

The two players have never met on the WTA Tour. While Hunter's left-handed topspin forehand might trouble Krejcikova, the ninth seed's experience and timing on her strokes will most likely see her through to the second week in Melbourne.

Pick: Krejcikova in straight sets.

#2 Mirra Andreeva vs Diane Parry

Mirra Andreeva has been the talk of the town this week

Mirra Andreeva has written quite the Cinderella story for herself at this year's Australian Open. The 16-year-old has only gone from strength to strength since reaching the second week at Wimbledon in her first-ever participation last year.

Andreeva was in her element during her last match, taking apart three-time Major finalist Ons Jabeur 6-0, 6-2. Diane Parry has not had as seamless a run as the Russian, but still looked convincing in her 7-5, 6-2 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Andreeva leads Parry by a margin of 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings. The teen was in scintillating form as she beat the Frenchwoman for the loss of three games at last year's Roland Garros. She will be expected to perform at a similar level during her rematch with the 21-year-old in Melbourne.

Pick: Andreeva in straight sets.

#3 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Maria Timofeeva

Beatriz Haddad Maia plays a forehand at the 2024 Australian Open

Beatriz Haddad Maia already achieved her career-best result in Melbourne this week, thanks to her win against Russian qualifier Alina Korneeva in the second round. The 2023 Roland Garros semifinalist will now look to reach the second week at a Major for only the second time in her career.

Maria Timofeeva, meanwhile, has had a great campaign at the 2024 Australian Open, considering the tournament marks her first Grand Slam main draw appearance. The Russian punched well above her weight to beat former World No. 1 and tournament champion Caroline Wozniacki in three sets in her last match.

The two players have never met on the WTA Tour. Haddad Maia can attack her opponents and grind them down equally well. She also has the lefty advantage over her younger opponent, making her the firm favorite to win their match on Friday.

Pick: Haddad Maia in straight sets.

#4 Marta Kostyuk vs Elina Avanesyan

Marta Kostyuk plays a backhand at the 2024 Australian Open

Marta Kostyuk overcame a set deficit and a match point to down 25th-seeded Elise Mertens in the second round of the Australian Open. The World No. 37 has been one victory short of a second-week appearance in Melbourne on three previous occasions.

Elina Avanesyan, on the other hand, had not competed in the main draw of the Australian Open until this year. The Russian has made the most out of her Melbourne debut, upsetting eighth-seeded Maria Sakkari to reach the third round.

The two players are yet to face off on the WTA Tour. Kostyuk will come in with a slight edge over her fellow 21-year-old, owing to her big-match playing appearance. Having said that, the Russian has impressed fans greatly with her aggressive two-hander and mental strength, which might give her all the chances she needs to spring an upset over the Ukrainian.

Pick: Avanesyan in three sets.