"Better than Coco (Gauff) forehand" "He beats Ramaswamy 6-4 6-4": Feliciano Lopez, tennis world react to soccer star Gareth Bale's on-court skills

Former Spanish tennis player and 2016 French Open doubles champion Feliciano Lopez, sports journalist Jon Werthiem, and tennis fans react to Gareth Bale showcasing his skills on the court.

On January 9, 2023, Gareth Bale officially announced the conclusion of his remarkable 16-year professional football career, shortly after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former Welsh footballer made a recent appearance on the tennis court; in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), he was featured wearing a sleeveless white tennis kit.

In a tweet, Feliciano Lopez praised the Welsh soccer player and inquired if he could also demonstrate some impressive backhands.

Expand Tweet

Renowned tennis journalist Jon Werthiem expressed his belief that US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would face a decisive defeat at the hands of Gareth Bale in straight sets as the soccer star showcased his on-court skills.

Jon Wertheim tweeted:

"He beats Ramaswamy 6-4, 6-4...."

Expand Tweet

A fan stated:

"Probably make top 10 in this era"

Expand Tweet

Another fan claimed that his forehand is superior to that of 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff:

"Better than Coco fh"

Expand Tweet

Bale has been recently spotted playing golf, and a fan commented that it's quite impressive for someone who has mastered another sport.

Expand Tweet

Here are more reactions from fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Feliciano Lopez retired in June 2023 after 25 years on tour

Feliciano Lopez

42-year-old Feliciano Lopez, who turned pro in 1997, brought an end to his 25-year career in June 2023. The Spanish star won the 2016 French Open doubles title alongside Marc López by defeating Bob and Mike Bryan in the final with a score of 6–4, 6–7 (6–8), 6–3.

Throughout his two-decade-plus career, he reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon men's singles three times and the US Open quarterfinals once. In men's doubles, he made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open twice and even reached the doubles final of the US Open.

In January, he announced he would be retiring this season. At the Mexican Open in February, he defeated Christopher Eubanks in the first round but was later defeated by current world No. 14 Frances Tiafoe.

Lopez also participated in the Murcia Open in Spain but faced an early exit, losing to Matteo Arnaldi in the first round. Also, at the Barcelona Open, the Stuttgart Open, and the London/Queen's Club, he encountered first-round defeats.

Feliciano Lopez concluded his career at the Mallorca Open. He started with a victory against Max Purcell in the round of 32 and advanced to face Jordan Thompson in the last 16. However, his journey came to an end in the quarterfinals, when he was defeated by Yannick Hanfmann with a score of 6-2, 6-4.