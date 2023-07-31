Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker congratulated his compatriot Alexander Zverev for his triumph at the 2023 Hamburg European Open.

Zverev defeated Laslo Djere in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, to claim his 20th singles title on Sunday, July 30.

The former World No. 2, who won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, had not lifted a trophy since the 2021 ATP Finals, courtesy of a horrific ankle injury at the 2022 French Open, that sidelined him for over six months.

The 26-year-old became only the second German man to win in Hamburg since the Open Era began in 1968, the first being Michael Stich in 1993.

An overjoyed Zverev posted several pictures of himself holding the trophy in an Instagram post.

"✨ Dreams come true ✨ Title #20 at home in Hamburg, where it all started 26 years ago. @hamburgopen 2023 Champion 🏆" Zverev wrote.

Becker, who reached the finals in Hamburg in 1990, was impressed by Zverev’s performance and resilience. He shared Zverev’s post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Amazing performance on home soil! You should be proud of yourself."

A look at Alexander Zverev's run in 2023 Hamburg European Open

The German's run to the title was impressive and dominant, as he didn't face any seeded player in the draw. He started his campaign with a crushing 6-0, 6-3 win over Alex Molcan of Slovakia. He then faced his compatriot Maximilian Marterer, who had upset Rudolf Molleker in the first round. Zverev prevailed 6-3, 7-5 in a tight contest that lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

The World No. 16 then met Luca Van Assche of France in the quarterfinals, who had stunned the seventh seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the previous round. He breezed past Van Assche 6-3, 6-4. His semifinal opponent was Arthur Fils, who had shocked top seed Casper Ruud in straight sets in the quarterfinals. Zverev dispatched Fils 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and nine minutes.

At last, he faced Laslo Djere, who had beaten third seed Lorenzo Musetti and Zhizhen Zhang en route to the final. The German overcame a slow start and a spirited challenge from Djere to win 7-5, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev’s victory in Hamburg would act as a confidence booster ahead of the US Open, where he reached his sole Grand Slam final in 2020, losing to Dominic Thiem.