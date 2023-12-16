Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set to reignite rivalry during pre-season exhibition match in Spain - Reports

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set to reignite their rivalry in a pre-season exhibition match in Villena, Spain, before the start of their respective 2024 campaigns.

According to Tennis Italiano, Sinner will kick off his upcoming season in the Kooyong Classic, a warm-up tournament for the Australian Open. The Italian, who is currently training in Alicante, will also play an exhibition match against Alcaraz before that. It will take place at the young Spaniard's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero's tennis academy in Villena on December 22.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both had great runs this year. Alcaraz won six titles, including a Grand Slam at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Sinner added four titles to his kitty, which include his first ATP Masters 1000 trophy. He also achieved a career-high singles ranking of World No. 4.

The duo have met seven times on the ATP Tour so far and their rivalry is regarded as the next big thing. Sinner has a 4-3 lead in his head-to-head record against Alcaraz, with their most recent meeting taking place in the semifinals of the 2023 China Open.

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to win a medal at 2024 Paris Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz recently traveled to Mexico to compete in an exhibition match against Tommy Paul on November 29, which he eventually won. Following that, the Spaniard had a conversation with the Mexican press and stated that he hopes to win a medal for Spain in 2024, with the Paris Olympics around the corner.

"With the Games in the summer, after Wimbledon, it's going to be a tough season, like all the ones I've done so far," Alcaraz said (via Madrid Actual).

"We're going to try to get strong, get in the best possible shape, to try to make it the same or better than this season. And try to bring a medal to my country. That is what I would like the most and for which we are going to work," he added.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also revealed his intention to deny World No. 1 Novak Djokovic the Golden Slam in the coming season.

"2024, with the Games, is going to be a special year for everyone, players, athletes, for people who love sports. Djokovic has already shown year after year that he is prepared to win the four 'Grand Slam' and the Olympic gold, but we are here to prevent it. It is going to be a very intense 2024," Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz has another exhibition scheduled against Djokovic following his alleged exhibition match with Sinner. It will take place on December 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the Riyadh Season, a festival organized by the country's General Entertainment Authority.