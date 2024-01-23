"Chris Evert is probably the singles GOAT"; "Beyond ridiculous" - Fans left spellbound by American's record of winning her first 48 Grand Slam QFs

Aryna Sabalenka recently won her eighth Major quarterfinal in a row in Melbourne, but Chris Evert still has her beat at 48 consecutive last-eight appearances — one of the most stellar records in tennis history.

Sabalenka was in scintillating form during her last-eight clash against ninth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova, taking the Czech apart 6-2, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Melbourne. More importantly, the World No. 2 has won her first eight quarterfinal matches at the Majors, with only one player recording more victories at that stage.

Chris Evert, who won 18 singles Major titles, leads both her male and female peers in the above feat, having won her first 48 Major quarterfinal matches from the 1971 US Open to 1987 Wimbledon. Tennis fans on social media were amazed by the statistic when it resurfaced on Tuesday.

One fan even claimed Evert was the GOAT as they couldn't wrap their head around some of her feats.

"Regardless of what era she did it in some of Chrissie's #s are unfathomable LMFAO. off record alone she's probably the singles GOAT," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, insisted that they couldn't help but laugh at the American legend's streak of 48 back-to-back semifinal appearances.

"I laugh every time I see that Chris Evert record, it's beyond ridiculous lol," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

Chris Evert holds the Open era record for most semifinal appearances at the Grand Slams

From the Vault: Wimbledon 1976

The modern era of tennis has seen many past records left in the dust. 24-time Major winner Novak Djokovic, who is bidding for the sole record-holder of most Major titles in Melbourne, has been responsible for usurping half of those records, thanks to his longevity and consistency.

Djokovic is tied in the Open era for most titles (24) and quarterfinals (58), and has contested the most finals (36) at the Majors. Having said that, there's one record that he will most likely never get his hands on — Chris Evert's tally of 52 Grand Slam semifinals.

The American was much more dominant than the Serb during her heyday, reaching the last four in 52 of her 56 Major appearances. Out of those 52 semifinals, Evert won a respectable 34. Unfortunately, the 16-time Major winner was denied in several championship matches by Martina Navratilova, who beat her in 10 finals.

Chris Evert achieved few more impressive feats during her long and illustrious career. The American holds the record for most consecutive Major semifinal appearances at 34, most consecutive wins on a surface (clay) at 125, and the joint-record for most US Open singles titles won in the Open era at seven (with Serena Williams).