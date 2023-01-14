Chris Evert reveals Australian Open 2023 picks ft. Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur

18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert has revealed her predictions for the 2023 Australian Open, picking World No. 1 Iga Swiatek as the favorite to lift her 4th Grand Slam title and maiden Australian Open title.

As per Evert, herself a two-time singles champion in Melbourne, the Australian Open final will be a repeat of the 2022 US Open final, with World No. 2 Ons Jabeur ending up as the finalist.

Evert revealed her picks from the quarterfinals onwards. In the top half of the draw, the American great picked Coco Gauff as Swiatek's quarterfinal opponent, and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka as a surprise quarterfinalist against American no. 1 Jessica Pegula.

As per the draw, 6th seed Maria Sakkari is expected to face 3rd seed Pegula but Evert believes Sakkari will face an early exit.

Eurosport @eurosport 🤔 Do you agree with @chrissieevert's Australian Open predictions? Do you agree with @chrissieevert's Australian Open predictions? 🔮🤔 https://t.co/O2mhuqTLLW

In the bottom half of the draw, Evert predicted that reigning ATP Finals champion and 4th seed Caroline Garcia will come up against 9th seed Veronika Kudermetova as opposed to 8th seed Daria Kasatkina in the third quarterfinal.

Completing Evert's quarterfinals line-up is a clash between Jabeur and the in-form Belinda Bencic. According to Evert, 5th seed and Adelaide 1 champion Aryna Sabalenka will not make it through to the last-eight.

The American further picked Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, and Veronika Kudermetova as the four semifinalists, with Kudermetova securing an upset over Garcia.

In the semifinals, the 18-time Grand Slam champion feels Swiatek will avenge her United Cup loss to Pegula, while Jabeur will end Kudermetova's campaign.

"Pretty wide open field; Iga better watch out" - Former Olympic champion believes Iga Swiatek will not win Australian Open 2023 title

Iga Swiatek is gunning for her maiden Australian Open title this year.

2016 Olympic Games gold medalist Monica Puig believes Iga Swiatek is not the favorite to continue her dominance on tour at the 2023 Australian Open.

The former World No. 27 feels that quite a few of the top seeds have built up a head of steam coming into the tournament, declaring American duo Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff as her picks to clinch the title.

"There are many players who can actually take that title," Puig told Tennis Channel. "It's a pretty wide open field in the women's draw and Iga better watch out because there's a lot of players that are feeling really great and are on fire right now."

"I'm liking either Pegula or Coco Gauff to take it," she said further.

Swiatek's best result at the Melbourne Grand Slam was a run to the semifinals last season. She defeated Harriet Dart, Rebecca Peterson, Daria Kasatkina, Sorana Cirstea, and Kaia Kanepi to reach the last-four stage. The Polish superstar then lost to eventual runner-up Danielle Collins.

