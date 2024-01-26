"Daniil Medvedev you are a f**king genius" - Boris Becker, Daria Kasatkina & tennis world react to Russian's Australian Open win over Alexander Zverev

Boris Becker, Daria Kasatkina, and a few others from the tennis world recently reacted to Daniil Medvedev's win over Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open.

In an exciting turn of events, Medvedev rallied from two sets down to win a thrilling semifinal face-off against arch-rival Zverev on Friday (January 26). The Russian player overcame an initial setback and fought back to win 5-7, 3-6, 7-6(4), 7-6(5), 6-3. The outcome was all the more impressive given how the third seed was pushed to his limits throughout the match by the hard-hitting German.

The tennis world congratulated Medvedev on making it to the final. Taking to social media platforms, six-time Grand Slam champion Becker wrote:

"Congrats Danil"

Former French tennis player Gilles Simon, who could barely contain his excitement over Friday's result, labeled Medvedev as a 'genius' on X (formerly Twitter):

"Ahaha you don't know how happy I am @DaniilMedwed you're a f**king genius!"

Shortly after, fellow Russian player Daria Kasatkina seemingly hinted about everyone buzzing after Medvedev's win as she wrote:

"I feel like everyone is thinking the same right now"

Daria Saville later reacted to Kasatkina's tweet with an amusing GIF:

Rennae Stubbs, impressed by Medvedev's comeback win, expressed excitement for the final with an Instagram post:

"What a comeback! 0-2 down in sets comes back to make another @australianopen final. Looking forward to a great final on Sunday!"

Jannik Sinner, who pulled off an upset on 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, awaits Medvedev in the summit clash.

Daniil Medvedev reaches Australian Open final for the third time after win over Alexander Zverev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final for the third time after defeating Alexander Zverev on Friday. Although the Russian player made it to the final back in 2021 and 2022, he failed to win the title on both occasions.

In 2021, top-seed Djokovic defeated Medvedev, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2, to claim his ninth Melbourne Major title. Medvedev faced Rafael Nadal in the summit clash the following year. He got off to a strong start, winning the opening two sets. However, the experienced Spaniard recovered to win the match 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev will be hopeful of breaking the jinx this time around. However, it will not come easily for the Russian who faces an in-form Sinner. The Italian has dominated the entire tournament, dropping just a single set so far.

Medvedev has the lead over Sinner in the head-to-head, 6-3. Sinner emerged victorious in their previous meeting at the 2023 ATP Finals, where he defeated the Russian 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1 in the semifinals.