Exposure, Equipment and Experience - What will Gujarat State Tennis Association’s partnership with Tennis Premier League mean for its players

In a visionary move, the Gujarat State Tennis Association (GSTA) has become one of the first states to join hands with the Tennis Premier League (TPL) in its sixth edition to provide exposure, equipment assistance, and a lively experience.

Together, the Gujarat State Tennis Association (GSTA) and the TPL are committed to supporting grassroots tennis programs locally. TPL announced this partnership as part of the nationwide Race to Gold (RTG) initiative, which aims to discover India’s tennis talents and provide them with scholarships to advance their careers.

GSTA and TPL will join hands to support young budding tennis players and organize tennis tournaments across various age groups. Notably, Gujarat State Tennis Association’s year-long programs have already helped in finding impressive players, making this partnership with TPL a good fit.

Gujarat State Tennis Association and Tennis Premier League's tournaments will enhance players' rankings

Furthermore, the jointly conducted tournaments will enhance players’ district rankings and pave the way for RTG scholarships. These competitions will be scheduled in cities across Gujarat, culminating in the Masters event in Ahmedabad.

A select group of nine players from Boys and Girls U10, U12, U14 Men’s and Women’s categories will receive the prestigious scholarship. These young athletes undergo rigorous district-level competitions throughout the year, ultimately forming a group of 72 players from the country.

Each recipient will receive a scholarship of INR 75,000, which includes an advanced tennis racquet, a professional kit bag, shoes, and other tennis equipment, along with an immersive TPL experience.

Chintan Parikh, President of Gujarat State Tennis Association said,

“In the last half-decade, we have seen plenty of interest and good young players in Gujarat, and it gives us great joy to be in a position to help them, and hopefully open a few doors for them through this collaboration.”

Shrimal Bhatt, Honourable Secretary of Gujarat State Tennis Association, added,

“The association between the GSTA and TPL is great news for the junior circuits in and around Gujarat, as it encourages competition, which can only help raise the standard of the sport. This partnership has the ingredients to be a very successful one, and we hope it stands the test of time, and more importantly produces a few good players, who will go on to make India proud.”

Kunal Thakkur, Co-Founder of Tennis Premier League, was elated about this partnership, and said,

“At TPL, nurturing talent and providing opportunities for upcoming players is high on the agenda and through this partnership we want to see the best of the best make it to the top.”

Highlighting the transformative nature of the initiative, Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder of Tennis Premier League, added,

“This partnership with the GSTA will go a long way in bolstering the grassroot structures in tennis in Gujarat, and we are confident sooner than later, there’ll be players graduating to the TPL as well.”