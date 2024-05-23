French Open 2024: Where can Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff meet at Roland Garros this year?

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are in Paris for the French Open which starts on May 26 with the finals to be played on June 8. Their previous meeting at the French Open came in 2023, with Swiatek winning in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

Swiatek and Gauff will face a qualifier or a lucky loser in the first round. The second round could see the Pole lock horns with four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka or Lucia Bronzetti. Gauff, meanwhile, could face another qualifier/ lucky loser or Alison Van Uytvanck.

In the third round, the World No. 1 could face Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Marie Bouzkova, or Veronika Kudermetova while the American could face one of Wang Yafan, Maria Timofeeva, Ajla Tomljanovic, or Dayana Yastremska.

The fourth round could see former French Open champion Barbora Krejcíkova clash with the defending champion. Meanwhile, Anastasia Potapova, Taylor Townsend, or Ekaterina Alexandrova could spoil the meeting of the former champions.

Gauff, meanwhile, can expect a challenge from Liudmila Samsonova, Magda Linette, Amanda Anisimova, or Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round.

High-flying Danielle Collins, Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, or Marta Kostyuk could face Swiatek in the quarterfinals. Gauff, meanwhile, could meet Ons Jabeur, local hope Caroline Garcia or former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the last eight.

The semifinal could see a clash of the heavyweights, Swiatek and Gauff, in a 2022 French Open final rematch. The winner of this clash could face either Elena Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sakkari, or Elina Svitolina in the title clash.

Iga Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff have faced each other 11 times, with the Pole dominating with 10 wins. They first faced each other in the semifinal of the 2021 Italian Open, with the result going in favor of the World No. 1.

They clashed against each other four times in 2022 at the Miami Open, French Open, San Diego Open, and WTA Finals with Swiatek winning all four encounters. In 2023, Gauff scored her only victory against the Pole at the Cincinnati Open en route to lifting the title. The other four encounters that year were won by the Pole, coming at the Dubai Tennis Championships, French Open, Beijing Open, and WTA Finals.

The World No. 1 and World No. 3 had their first encounter of 2024 at the Italian Open, with Iga Swiatek winning in straight sets.