"I am crying" "Hopefully we're treated to at least one classic versus Novak Djokovic" - Rafael Nadal announcing 2024 return delights fans

Rafael Nadal disclosed on Friday (December 1) that he will make his much-awaited return to professional tennis at next year's Brisbane International. The update has greatly delighted tennis fans.

The 22-time Major winner played only four matches this year, losing three of those. The Spaniard put in a rather uninspiring display during his last outing on a tennis court, losing in straight sets to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open.

Nadal has been out of action since then, due to a serious hip injury he picked up during his Australian Open campaign. He eventually underwent arthroscopic surgery to fix the issue and has been completing his rehabilitation over the last few weeks in a bid to make his comeback next year.

Earlier on Friday, the 37-year-old took to his X handle to disclose in a short video that he will be returning to the ATP Tour at the 2024 Brisbane International. Unable to contain their excitement, fans erupted shortly after his revelation.

One fan became overly emotional at the good news and commented:

"I AM CRYING I AM SO HAPPY"

Another fan, meanwhile, expressed their pleasure at the prospect of watching the Spanish ace take on his archrival and World No. 1 Novak Djokovic again.

"Hopefully we're treated to atleast one classic versus Novak," they wrote.

A fan also professed how badly they had missed the 22-time Major winner on the tour.

"We missed you Rafa! The king is back!!" they wrote.

Rafael Nadal will be joined by Holger Rune and Andy Murray at Brisbane International 2024

Rafael Nadal celebrates at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

Rafael Nadal will be hopeful of getting in enough match practice during the lead-up to the 2024 Australian Open. Since the Spaniard is currently ranked at a lowly 663rd in the world, he will receive a wildcard to play the Brisbane International.

The ATP 250 tournament, which will run from December 31, 2023, to January 7, 2024, will also feature the likes of Holger Rune, Andy Murray, and Ben Shelton.

Nadal has only played at the 250-level event in Brisbane once in his career - back in 2017. The Spaniard had an unceremonious campaign back then, losing in the quarterfinals to former World No. 3 Milos Raonic.

Incidentally, Nadal played a tune-up event in Australia two years ago at the Melbourne Summer Set - which he won without dropping a single set. He ended up going all the way at the Australian Open a few weeks later, beating Daniil Medvedev from two-sets-to-love down to nab his second Major title Down Under.

