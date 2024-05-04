"I hope this inspires many young girls" - Leylah Fernandez honored with mural at IGA stadium in Montreal

Leylah Fernandez recently expressed her gratitude after a mural depicting her was unveiled at the IGA Stadium practice courts in Montreal.

Fernandez burst onto the scene when she reached the final of the 2021 US Open, defeating Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, fifth seed Elina Svitolina, and second seed Aryna Sabalenka en route to the final.

In 2023, Fernandez helped Canada lift their first Billie Jean King Cup title. In the group stage, Canada was placed in Group C along with Spain and Poland. The 2021 US Open finalist defeated Sara Sorribes Tormo and Magda Linette to help Canada qualify for the knockout round.

In the semifinal, Fernandez saw off the reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in three sets to level the tie. She then paired up with Gabriela Dabrowski to defeat the seven-time doubles Grand Slam winners Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova to reach the final.

Fernandez defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy in straight sets to lift the Billie Jean King Cup title for Canada.

These achievements saw the 2021 US Open finalist being honored with a mural at the IGA Stadium practice courts in Montreal. Leylah Fernandez expressed her gratitude and hoped it would inspire young girls to play tennis.

“Just got sent this photo from the tennis Canada team. A beautiful painting of myself at the IGA Stadium practice courts in Montreal. I couldn’t be more honored! I hope this inspires many young girls to pick up a racket this summer,” she wrote.

Source- Leylah Fernandez's Instagram handle

The Canadian posted some more snapshots of the mural.

"I miss you Montreal," she wrote along with one picture.

"The Final result. I love you Montreal. I can't wait to be back! Nothing beats playing at home," she wrote.

Source- Leylah Fernandez's Instagram handle

Leylah Fernandez's 2024 Madrid Open campaign

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 San Diego Open

Leylah Fernandez started her campaign at the 2024 Madrid Open with a win against Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 6-3 in the second round, having received a bye in the first round. In the third round, she faced 2022 Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur, however, the Canadian lost the match 5-7, 6-2, 4-6.

The Canadian took to Instagram to congratulate Jabeur on the win. Fernandez also wrote that she was dejected to have lost.

"This one hurts. The kind of hurt that pushes you to work harder and go further. Congrats to @onsjabeur on a great battle yesterday. Thank you Madrid 🇪🇸 Next stop: Rome," she wrote on her Instagram.

Fernandez will next be seen at the 2024 Italian Open. She hasn't had good results in the Italian capital, winning just one match and losing two across two campaigns.