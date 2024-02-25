"I miss Indian Wells" - Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi fondly recalls their time on tour as Aussie awaits comeback from injury

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend Costeen Hatzi recently revealed that she missed being at the Indian Wells Masters.

Kyrgios last played at the ATP 1000 tournament in 2022 and reached the quarterfinal where he lost to Rafael Nadal in three sets. Last year, the Aussie pulled out of the Sunshine Double due to a knee injury.

Hatzi shared a video of the couple from the tournament on her Instagram story on Sunday (February 25) and wrote:

"I miss Indian Wells."

Costeen Hatzi via Instagram Stories

Hatzi is a familiar face in Kyrgios' players' box during tournaments, always there to cheer on and support her partner. Likewise, Kyrgios is equally supportive of her.

Recently, the 2022 Wimbledon finalist took to social media to show his support for his girlfriend, as she continues to achieve monumental success in her career.

"Proud as anything. Absolute beast doing some amazing things! A star. I love you and continue to achieve! Haters will be there. Coming from experience," Kyrgios wrote in an Instagram story.

Nick Kyrgios via Instagram Stories

Nick Kyrgios: "I hated tennis, it was traumatizing"

Nick Kyrgios pictured at the 2024 Australian Open: Previews

Nick Kyrgios recently shared the story of his tennis journey with journalist Jemele Hill on his podcast series Good Trouble, which is a collaboration with Naomi Osaka's media company Hana Kuma.

Kyrgios disclosed that he hated tennis while growing up and only became involved in the sport because his mother encouraged him to stay active.

I hated tennis. I grew up very fat, overweight as a kid and my mum saw that and said, "You need to be a bit active." She dragged me down to the tennis courts and got me into tennis. I hated it. I was crying... It was traumatizing to be honest," Kyrgios said (at 06:00).

Kyrgios added:

"I guess my parents pushed me towards that dream of tennis. They love the sport, and in Australia, tennis is huge, it's one of our biggest sports there. I know it's not as big in America, and my parents didn't have much growing up. They saw that I was talented and they saw that as a way of having a better life."

The 28-year-old also discussed his love for basketball and added:

"I loved basketball. I loved the culture. I used to sit there watching VCR tapes and CDs of Vince Carter, and Nike Dunks, and I loved everything about basketball, the camaraderie, the teamwork. I kind of want to turn the clock back and follow that NBA dream."