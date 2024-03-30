Tennis fans were left in awe after Serena Williams complimented Jannik Sinner's forehand at the Miami Open.

Sinner has had a stellar start to the 2024 season. He has been rarely tested this year, suffering just one defeat so far. Following his semifinal exit at the Indian Wells Masters, the Italian has continued his impressive form at the Miami Open.

With his 6-1, 6-2 win over Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Sinner made his third final appearance this year in four tournaments played so far. He will square off against Grigor Dimitrov for the title on Sunday.

Williams, who was in attendance for Sinner's semifinal clash at the Hard Rock Stadium caught up with the Italian after the match. The two exchanged a light-hearted conversation, with Williams praising the 22-year-old's forehand.

"I wish I had my forehand like that," Serena Williams said.

Sinner, seemingly overwhelmed by the compliment, humbly said:

"Don't say that"

Williams highlighted Sinner's skills by pointing out his impressive racquet speed and power.

"No seriously, the racquet speed, the power, and I was like 'Wow, night and day, you're unbelievable, congratulations," Williams stated.

Fans on social media expressed delight at Williams complimenting the Australian Open champion. One fan envisioned the magnitude of such a moment, receiving praise from a legend like Williams.

"Nah imagine hearing Serena Williams telling this to you goat level for real man," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan noted how Sinner got shy upon receiving the compliments.

"He [Sinner] got so shy with the blessing from a legend like Serena," their tweet read.

A third user reckoned Sinner would never forget such "high praise" from one of the greatest of all time.

"Jannik is never going to forget this convo. What high praise from one of the greatest tennis players of all time," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Serena Williams is an eight-time Miami Open champion

Serena Williams celebrates her 2015 Miami Open win

Serena Williams is the most decorated player in Miami Open history, winning eight titles. The American successfully defended her title for three consecutive years, with her first triumph coming in 2002.

Williams claimed back-to-back titles in 2007 and 2008 before winning her sixth in 2013. She surpassed Andre Agassi's record for the most titles in the singles category by becoming the champion in 2014.

Williams extended her tally to eight titles at the WTA 1000 event with her triumph in 2015, again defending the title for three years. The former World No. 1 made her last appearance in Miami in 2019 where she withdrew from her third-round clash against Wang Qiang citing a knee injury.

