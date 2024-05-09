Caroline Wozniacki recently shared an adorable picture of her son James all dressed up. She joked about how he looked like a Danish boy in St Tropez who was contemplating his decision-making.

The Dane is currently in the midst of the clay-court swing which she kicked off at the Charleston Open and though she got off to a great start winning 6-0, 6-1 against Mccartney Kessler, her run was ended by 15th seed Anhelina Kalinina in the second round.

She then continued her clay campaign at the Madrid Open but suffered yet another early exit when she was defeated by Sara Errani, who came back from a set down, in the opening round.

After she initially retired from tennis back in 2021, the Dane decided to focus on her family with her husband, former professional basketball player David Lee and gave birth to children - a daughter, Olivia on 11 June 2021 and a son, James on 24 October 2022.

The 33-year-old returned to tennis in 2023 at the North American hardcourt swing and has been trying to find her previous form since. Though her schedule keeps her very busy, Wozniacki makes it a point to spend some quality time with her family and is also seen going on trips with them often.

The former World No. 1 recently shared a lovable picture of her son James on her Instagram and quipped how he looked like a Danish boy in St Tropez with a wrinkled shirt and messy hair, who had enjoyed a wild night and was now contemplating his poor decision making.

“James looks like a (cute) Danish boy in St Tropez, who had a wild night, with his wrinkled shirt and messy hair, and is now contemplating his decision making,” Wozniacki wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki visited the Bakken amusement park with her family

After her campaign in Madrid ended early, Caroline Wozniacki took some time off to recuperate before her next tournament and spend some time with her family visiting the Bakken amusement park in Denmark.

They were also joined by their family and friends. The Dane took to Instagram to share some photos from the trip which she posted in her stories.

"What a special day today was," she wrote on Instagram.

"Love and excitement," she added.

Wozniacki, who is currently ranked 119th in the world, has won seven out of 14 matches so far this season, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.