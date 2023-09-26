Martina Navratilova takes a dig at Donald Trump supporting American author following rumors of Taylor Swift dating NFL star Travis Kelce

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has hit back at American author Nick Adams for criticizing NFL star Travis Kelce following rumors of him dating singer and songwriter Taylor Swift.

On Sunday, September 24, Swift was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears. She was seen sitting in a suite alongside Kelce's mother Donna, wearing a Chiefs' red hoodie and cheering for the home team.

Interestingly, Kelce had attended Swift's Eras Tour concert at the Arrowhead Stadium in July. All that, combined with Swift and Kelce leaving together after the game, has sparked rumors about the two celebrities dating.

In light of this, Nick Adams, who calls himself a best-selling author endorsed by Doland Trump, took to social media to take multiple digs at Kelce. He first said that Kelce and Swift dating is an example of everything that is wrong with American society currently.

"Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are everything wrong with America today," he said.

He then declared that he would remove Kelce from his NFL fantasy team, and followed it by sharing a picture of the two-time Super Bowl champion and calling him a 'beta male'.

"The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship is BAD news for fantasy owners. Explore a trade ASAP or drop Kelce and look to the waiver wire for more stable TE1 production," he stated.

"This is what a beta male looks like," he expressed.

Adams continued his tirade against the Kansas City Chiefs player and Swift by calling them a match made in hell.

"Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are a match made in HELL," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

He then opined that Swift, who is reportedly worth a whopping $740 million according to Forbes, was dating Kelce for his money, with the American football tight end reportedly on a contract worth $14.3 million per year.

"I've heard Taylor Swift is in financial trouble after her recent Eras Tour flopped in ticket sales. That's why she's set her sights on woke anti-American and overpaid Travis Kelce who is making roughly $14.3 million per year with the Kansas City Chiefs," he said.

A social media user reshared one of Adams' views and questioned his criticism of Kelce for dating one of the most famous women in the world.

"Travis Kelce is a 6'5" NFL tight end who's dating the most famous woman in the world. This might be the most hilarious hill anyone has ever chosen to die on," a user said.

Martina Navratilova responded to this by stating that Adams was slamming Kelce as he was just jealous of the NFL star.

"Nick is so jealous," she said.

Martina Navratilova earns high praise from World No. 2 Iga Swiatek

Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek and Martina Navratilova at the 2022 US Open.

Iga Swiatek has heaped praise on former Czech-American player Martina Navratilova, who is widely considered one of the legends of the sport.

Swiatek, who considers Navratilova as one of her tennis idols, recently interacted with the 66-year-old and praised her for her knowledge of the sport and her achievements as a player.

“I had the chance to talk to Martina Navratilova about technique. Her knowledge and everything she has achieved in the sport is indescribable," Swiatek said (via newsroom.porsche.com).